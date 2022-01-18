‘Chicago Fire’ Teases an Internal Struggle With New Trailer

There is no space for struggles when it comes to Chicago Fire. But this new trailer allows us an opportunity to possibly get one.

Get an internal struggle, if you will. And we get this trailer from YouTube. So, let’s take a look and see what is going down in this upcoming episode.

We will have to wait and see how all of this shakes down on Wednesday night. Yes, Chicago Fire is definitely part of the One Chicago franchise put together by executive producer Dick Wolf.

It currently is in its 10th season on NBC. Stars include Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, and Hanako Greensmith. Jesse Spencer was part of this Season 10 before leaving during this run of episodes.

You can see the show on Wednesdsay nights on NBC.

‘Chicago Fire’ Star David Eigenberg Was Marine Way Before His TV Role

Let’s talk a little more about David Eigenberg, who happened to serve in the United States military way before his TV career started. He was a Marine and took his military career and had it lead into the world of acting.

The Chicago Fire star does play Lietenant Christopher Herrmann, one of 51’s top leaders, on the TV show. Beyond his work in the firehouse, we know that Herrmann is a devoted father of five children.

Yet, if you do watch the show on NBC, then you know that Herrmann can also be a father figure for some of those firefighters. Want to know what he really likes to do? Train new recruits on how to just be savvy, smart, wise firehouse members.

Here is one line you will hear him say on Chicago Fire: “It’s my job as an old firefighter to teach the young firefighters how to become old ones.” That is pretty rad, don’t you think?

Well, before he joined the show, Eigenberg spent time learning a thing or two about wearing a uniform while serving in the Marines. Here’s what we know from an article in Screen Rant. Eigenberg did sign on with the United States Marine Corps Reserve in 1982.

After Serving In Military, Actor Has Found Himself Being Involved With USO

It turns out that the actor did serve for three years, then he headed for Hollywood. But Eigenberg earned the rank of Lance Corporal.

He did retire from military life four decades ago. Eigenberg still actively works with soldiers.

On many occasions, he’s partnered with the United Service Organization (USO), one of the oldest organizations devoted to helping support the military. This charity organization, which has had the likes of Bob Hope and Robin Williams among its numbers, provides entertainment to all branches of the United States Armed Forces.