Stella Kidd finally made her long-awaited return to Firehouse 51 during the midseason premiere of “Chicago Fire.” Since then, fans have been interested to see how the working relationship between her and Truck 81 Lieutenant, Jason Pelham, pans out. At first, things appeared tense between the two experienced firefighters. Instead, Pelham and Kidd have ignited a rather positive and professional relationship. However, it does leave us wondering how they will work together now that they both permanently remain at house 51.

Fansided reminds us that Pelham’s career within the Chicago Fire Department came dangerously close to an end last week. The intense situation came courtesy of one of the department’s Deputy District Chiefs, Killbourne. Since his first interaction with Chief Boden, fans immediately saw he had it out for the firefighter and his job.

That said, Pelham’s miraculous reinstatement came at the hands of none other than his competitor, Lieutenant Stella Kidd. “Chicago Fire” fans may have assumed Kidd would hold some animosity toward the newly instated lieutenant after taking over the position many thought would go to Kidd.

However, after Chief Boden’s efforts to liberate Pelham from Killbourne’s false claims go through, it’s Kidd who steps in. And she does so in a very public way. To see how things fully panned out, be sure to check out last week’s episode, “Show of Force.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Characters Insist Stella Kidd Makes a Natural Leader

Tonight airs the 13th episode of “Chicago Fire’s” season 10. With it, we hope to see more development between Stella Kidd and Jason Pelham. That said, their growing relationship surely remains vulnerable to some amount of friction. Last week’s episode saw Truck 81 crew members and Chief Boden himself both boasting of Kidd’s natural leadership skills.

To make things more awkward, Pelham had been within earshot.

Nevertheless, for now, Kidd continues to take orders from Pelham. However, the positive feedback she received during last week’s call, as well as some insight from “Chicago Fire” showrunners and the Stella Kidd actress herself perhaps indicates a potential promotion for Stella Kidd.

Miranda Rae Mayo previously stated, despite her character’s long absence prior to “Chicago Fire’s” midseason return, “I think that [Stella] wants to do well. I think that that’s very important to her to do, once she steps into that position to be fully committed because that’s what that firehouse deserves.”

Additionally, showrunner Derek Haas also hinted that while he loves working with the Pelham actor, Brett Dalton, things might not remain so linear for the series’ newest character. Fansided suggested there’s a chance “Chicago Fire” fans might seem Pelham step into a new role following Kidd’s long-awaited return.

To see where Kidd and Pelham’s professional relationship goes from here, tune in to NBC tonight at 9 p.m. EST.