‘Chicago Fire’: Will Casey Return for the Stellaride Wedding

Earlier this season, Chicago Fire fan-favorite Matthew Casey said goodbye to his life with the One Chicago. This move came as Casey, who is portrayed by Jesse Spencer, decided to unexpectedly uproot his life in Chicago. He made this choice in order to care for his late best friend’s two young boys on the west coast. But, can fans expect to see the firefighter return to the One Chicago in one of the show’s biggest events?

Upon the exit of Spencer’s Matt Casey, Chicago Fire fans were introduced to Brett Dalton’s Jason Pelham. However, even though Dalton is quickly becoming a Chicago Fire mainstay, he is no replacement for Casey. But, rumors have been circulating that while Casey has left Chicago Fire, he isn’t gone forever. Some Matt Casey cameos are very likely in the works. And, the best moment for one of these cameos is, of course, one of the biggest Chicago Fire weddings, the “Stellaride” nuptials!

Could A Long-Awaited ‘Chicago Fire’ Wedding Bring Back a Cast Favorite?

Spencer’s Matt Casey took off for the west coast to take over the caretaking for the sons of his late best friend. And during that time, fans have witnessed Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide’s relationship face major challenges. However, it seems as if the relationship between Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) is surviving the tensions.

The couple is working through the problems and an upcoming wedding seems to be coming sooner than later. And, of course, Matt Casey would be the perfect person to fill the role as Severide’s best man! In fact, one Chicago Fire showrunner has even admitted that the writers have been toying with the idea of Casey returning for Stellaride’s big day.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Derek Haas confirmed that the idea of bringing Casey back for the nuptials of his Chicago Fire friends has been something they have considered.

“We’ve been talking,” Haas explains of Casey’s potential appearance in the Stellaride wedding.

“We’ve got some ideas of what that would be,” the Chicago Fire showrunner adds. “And I’d say you hit the nail on the head what some of those moments might be.”

When Jesse Spencer decided to leave the popular NBC drama, he made it clear that his focus would be on his family. He also notes that while his personal life has taken precedent, he does plan on exploring options in the future.

“There are other things I would like to do in the future,” Spencer says of his exit. “And there’s some family that I need to take care of.”

But, the actor notes in a conversation with US Weekly, he will definitely consider a cameo appearance in a future Chicago Fire episode.

“There is the chance that I will come back,” Spencer says.