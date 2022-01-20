Chicago Med actor Brian Tee talked about what’s in store for his character Ethan Choi, including whether reigniting an old flame is on the table.

Tee took a break from filming the series at the start of the current season in order to film The Expats alongside Nicole Kidman. On the series, Choi was sent to physical rehabilitation for several months to recover from a gunshot wound. Around the time, Yaya DaCosta, who played his love interest April, left the show after the previous season. Now, with Tee returning, audiences wonder whether she may come back even for a guest spot. For his part, Tee thought that her absence will impact Choi profoundly.

“Can you ever really move on from April?” Tee told TV Insider. “They were so close and both truly loved one another, so I don’t think that ever goes away… Certainly not in TV relationships. So I’m gonna say yeah, they are in contact.”

As for whether or not audiences can look forward to a reunion, Tee was less straightforward.

“That’s up to Yaya,” added Tee. “I think the fans would love it as would I. She and my wife are dear friends as are we, so for personal reasons, it would just be a lot of fun.”

DaCosta starred on the show from its first season. However, the actress left Chicago Med to headline her own series, Our Kind of People. The latter series was created by Lee Daniels, and it follows a haircare mogul living in Martha’s Vineyard.

“My exit from Chicago Med and the arrival of this show happened really simultaneously,” DaCosta explained. “There was a window opening and a question mark as to whether I should stay or go. And in that window, I fell in love with Our Kind of People, and I jumped at the opportunity to work with Lee Daniels again. I first worked with him years ago on The Butler.”

Tee Talks Return to Chicago Med

With or without April, Choi is back. Tee unpacked the physical and mental strain that the character is under after everything that he’s been through.

“Physically he’s getting stronger and back in shape,” Tee explained. “But it’s much more of the mental that he has to work on. What he’s gone through and is still going through can really change a person, so you’ll see a different Ethan than fans are used to when he returns.”

Choi has struggled with PTSD since the start of the series, which Tee clarified only makes this more of a growth opportunity.

“It’s a continual process,” said Tee. “But I think any trauma such as the one Ethan [recently]experienced, would make anyone reflect on life. Who he is, what he’s doing, and what it means… You’ll see Ethan’s growth and maybe even transformation as he deals with this experience. I believe Ethan will see things differently and hopefully fans will see and see different sides to Ethan.”

See how Choi recovers as the rest of this season unfolds. Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8p.m. on NBC.