‘Chicago Med’: Ethan Made His Grand Return But Faced Tragedy

One character on NBC’s Chicago Med finally makes his long-awaited return in the latest episode, but to what end? Warning! Spoiler alerts ahead for the medical drama’s Season 7, Episode 12, called “What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You.”

Dr. Ethan Choi played by actor Brian Tee is the son of Navy veteran Patrick Choi. Following in his father’s footsteps, Ethan joined the Navy as a medic. He worked in a medical aid camp in Baghdad in addition to serving on the USS Carl Vinson.

In the most recent episodes, fans saw Choi return to Chicago Med after recovering from his surgery. But, the happiness following Choi’s reappearance doesn’t last long. Ethan and Dr. Charles must take a break from their plans after learning Ethan’s father is facing serious medical problems. In an extremely tragic twist of fate, Chicago Med reveals Patrick Choi is slowly dying from a brain tumor. Apparently, the Navy veteran had known about the problem for a year without telling Ethan. The stubborn old man basically pushed Ethan out the door insisting he leaves on an errand. Shortly thereafter, Ethan got the news that his father had passed. You can’t help but feel bad for Ethan as he deals with another emotional tragedy.

What’s Next for Ethan Choi on Chicago Med?

Chicago Med will most likely pull the focus away from Ethan as he mourns the loss of his father, Patrick Choi. In an interview with TV Insider, co-showrunner Diane Frolov confirmed back in December Ethan will officially return to the show in Episode 18. So, Ethan admirer’s will just have to wait since “What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You” was the last episode of the series until after the Olympics.

With five episodes to go before we see Ethan again, it’s not impossible the show will reveal some updates on Ethan as he mourns his father’s death. However, Chicago Med will most likely keep the majority of the recent tragedy off-screen.

Chicago Med‘s recent episode, “What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You” dropped some major developments guaranteeing the show won’t be short on storylines when it returns after a short hiatus. For one, Stevie made a big decision by booking a flight to Detroit in order to finalize her divorce. On another note, Crockett is growing closer than ever to Dr. Blake as opposed to her daughter. Last week’s promo teases a liver transplant crisis which sees even Goodwin back in the operating room.

Additionally, Dylan works to help his ex’s son, which causes a dramatic confrontation ending in her husband’s removal from the premises by hospital security. We get a little more insight from Dylan on when he was in a relationship with Carmen. He discloses he didn’t treat her well when they were together.

Tune in to Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC following the Olympics.