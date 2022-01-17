‘Chicago Med’: Here’s Where You May Recognize Emma Brooks From

We all have moments watching a TV show and think we have seen an actor before. For Chicago Med fans, this happens with Emma Brooks.

OK, but where in the world have we seen her before on the small screen? Let’s get some help here from an article by Looper. So, actress Emily Hinkler plays Emma Brooks on the NBC first-responder drama. In fact, her twin sister Elizabeth Hinkler also has a part in an episode from Season 7 titled You Can’t Always Trust What You See.

But the focus of this article is on Emily, who plays Emma Brooks, so let’s turn it on her. See, the Chicago Med actress also appears in two episodes of The Good Doctor. That show was created by David Shore off of a South Korean medical show.

‘Chicago Med’ Actress Appears on Comedy Show ‘Dream Corp LLC’

Shore was behind the Fox show House, starring Hugh Laurie. Emily appears in a Season 1 two-part episode titled Island.

Also, Emily Hinkler appears on Dream Corp LLC, a live-action comedy show on Adult Swim. This show just puts a spotlight on a near-future dystopia. Therapy patients go and visit a derelict strip mall. There, a business that can infiltrate and analyze dreams is for them to walk into and get help.

The Chicago Med actress shows up with her twin in a Season 3 two-parter titled Randay.

If you are looking for a vehicle with Emily all by herself, then go find a 2018 flick titled Boy Erased. It stars Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe. The movie is based upon a memoir written by Garrard Conley. It follows Jared Eamons, played by Lucas Hedges, who is an Arkansas youth coming to terms with his identity and sexual orientation.

Actress Plays Stellar Role In Movie ‘Boy Erased’ Alongside Nicole Kidman

He ends up going to a gay conversion camp and deals with “therapy.” Ultimately, he gets out of camp with his mother’s help (Kidman). Eamons moves to New York with a new boyfriend, where he writes an article exposing and condemning conversion therapy.

Emily Hinkler plays a character named Lee. She is enrolled in the gay conversion camp alongside Jared. Boy Erased would earn 11 awards from 51 nominations.

Will Emily show up again on Chicago Med? We just might see her along with her twin sister. But the thing is this: Will it need to be an episode involving both of them or is there just room for Emily herself? We will have to wait and see on that one. Tune in to Chicago Med on the show’s Wednesday night slot in the One Chicago franchise on NBC.