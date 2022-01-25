‘Chicago Med’: Is This the Worst Thing Dr. Manning Ever Did?

Well, Chicago Med fans could probably list a bunch of things Dr. Manning did on the show. But what was the worst thing?

For that insight, we direct our attention to a story from Looper. There is more than one thing that these fans will point out about Dr. Natalie Manning, played by Torrey DeVitto.

We should point out that DeVitto left after Season 6 along with Yaya Dacosta who played Nurse April Sexton. They had been around since the show’s first season.

Manning was a pediatrician and Chicago Med fans seem to have a bit of a divided mindset about the character. Manning overcame challenges while in the medical field; she also was judgmental toward patients, going to the point of mistreating them.

‘Chicago Med’ Character Gets Fired After Getting Trial Medication To Help Mother

She gets fired for crossing a line. On Chicago Med in Season 6, Natalie’s mother Carol, played by Margaret Colin, became a patient at GCMC. She does have a hard time watching Mom suffer from heart failure. Manning starts stealing a trial medication from Dr. Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehlfuss, who is working on it for an ongoing study.

So, he finds out what is going on and has words for the doctor. Halstead tells Manning she could kill her mother by dosing her with an “untested clinical trial drug without supervision or monitoring.” She says that she was “desperate” over her mom’s medical condition.

Heck, Halstead almost loses his job because of the medication issue. But Manning comes clean on Chicago Med to protect Halstead. What happens? Manning gets fired and has to leave her job. Yes, the doctor did take a risk and a gamble but didn’t think things through too clearly. We probably would understand a sense of desperation over watching a parent suffer and wanting to do something, anything, to help.

Show’s Fans Appear To Be Happy That Natalie Manning Got The Boot

Fans were more than all ready to watch Manning get her comeuppance for that behavior. One person on Twitter writes: “I need people to stop sticking their necks out for Natalie and for her to suffer the consequences of her own actions!!!!!”

Over on a Reddit thread, a Redditor writes that they were “glad to see Natalie go” from the show. A situation like that on Chicago Med simply calls for the fast-and-quick decision to be made. It was and now Manning, and DeVitto, are no longer there.

If you have not caught an episode recently, then you can tune into NBC on Wednesday nights. That’s when the One Chicago franchise dominates the Peacock Network’s primetime lineup.