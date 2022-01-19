‘Chicago Med’: One Star Made a Temporary Return

Chicago Med fans will be seeing a familiar face for the first time this year as Brian Tee’s Ethan Choi makes a brief appearance, scrubbing back into his role on the hit NBC One Chicago series. This is big news for fans of the medical drama. Especially as viewers haven’t seen Tee’s Ethan Choi since last year; way back in the eighth episode of this season. It was a dramatic moment when we last saw the Chicago Med character during the eighth episode return, too. This, of course, is when Choi pushed himself too hard after major surgery. This left the character in need of more rehab time, pushing his recovery time back even further.

Since this appearance, Ethan Choi has remained core to the series, no doubt, be it through regular mention and conversation regarding his recovery status. While away from the series, the actor playing Ethan Choi, Brian Tee, has been filming the Amazon limited-series special, Expats. Due to his filming schedule with the new Amazon series, Tee isn’t expected to return to the One Chicago series fully until later this year. However, this one-episode guest appearance will give us plenty of info regarding Ethan’s post-surgical recovery.

Not only that, but early synopsis’ of the upcoming Chicago Med episode, titled What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You, note that Ethan will be facing some big storylines even in this limited appearance. According to the description, Brian Tee’s Chicago Med character will be struggling with his relationship with his father. The episode will find him deciding whether or not to reconcile the relationship. This comes at the encouragement of his coworker and friend, Oliver Platt’s Dr. Daniel Charles.

A Life-Changing Trauma

Dr. Ethan Choi faced some major drama last year. Choi’s world was turned upside down when he was tragically shot in the chest while trying to deescalate a violent confrontation between a patient and Steven Weber’s One Chicago character, Dr. Dean Archer.

Thankfully, Choi survived the traumatic injury after Dr. Archer was able to dive in and intervene, saving the Chicago Med character’s life. However, Choi was still facing a long road of recovery – both emotionally and physically.

During an interview with TV Insider, Chicago Med Executive Producer Diane Frolov explained how this tragic event will be a turning point for Tee’s character. Choi, the showrunner says, will not be the same going forward.

“He’s been changed,” the One Chicago executive producer notes of Dr. Ethan Choi’s mindset after the attack.

“It’s been a very traumatic event for him to be shot like this,” Frolov adds. “And he’s been reevaluating himself because of it.”