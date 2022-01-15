‘Chicago Med’: Pamela Blake and the Team Find Themselves in Danger in Upcoming Episode

“Chicago Med” is currently in its seventh season and, from the promo, it looks like the next episode is bound to be a doozy. “What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You” takes the shape of the season’s twelfth episode, for those of you keeping track.

We don’t entirely know what we’re dealing with here, but a mystery and a race against the clock call for “all hands on deck” for this one. And did we mention there’s a little “Chicago Fire” Easter egg?

‘Chicago Med’ Previews What Might Be Its Most Dramatic Emergency Yet

The promo video for the episode shows a dramatic OR scene where the surgical staff starts dropping like flies out of nowhere. “Pamela,” a cry calls out, but it’s too late. And because the sudden illness is such a mystery, the rest of the “Chicago Med” staff can’t exactly go racing through the doors to their rescue. They have the rest of the hospital and city to think about, after all.

You can catch the full promo right here:

So, did you catch the “One Chicago” crossover?

It’s okay if you didn’t. Randy Flagler’s “Capp” only made a brief appearance in the video. His character could be heard talking about the risks of entering the infected OR.

While several fans yearn for more crossovers, the ongoing pandemic in the real world has made that a tad bit more difficult. It’s the same reason that “Chicago Fire” had to halt their production for quite some time. Don’t worry, though, they’re back in business and filming again as of recently.

Sarah Rafferty Offers Some Inspiration for the New Year

Sarah Rafferty plays Dr. Pamela Blake on the show. Like many Outsiders, Rafferty took some time to reflect on the past year and set her intentions for the new one. The “Chicago Med” star took to Instagram to share some of these reflections alongside some nature and literature.

Check it out:

Although the land and trees are arguably beautiful themselves, Rafferty also added some beautiful words to her caption. “Happy New Year, everyone,” she wrote. She also transcribed some words by the Irish poet, John O’Donohue. According to Rafferty, a friend had sent her one of John’s books “with these words tucked inside at the perfect moment.”

Here’s what the poet offered. A beautiful reflection on life and the future:

“May the nourishment of the earth be yours,

…the clarity of light be yours,

may the fluency of the ocean be yours,

may the protection of the ancestors be yours.

And so may a slow

wind work these words

of love around you,

an invisible cloak

to mind your life.”