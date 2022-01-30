‘Chicago Med’: Remembering the Heart-Wrenching Season 1 Finale

One Chicago fans know that each series within the franchise tends to hit us hard in our feels. Even in the beginning, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD rarely pulled any punches. Each episode takes us through some intense storylines we are likely to never forget. Among these memorable One Chicago moments is the first season finale of Chicago Med.

Now, few will argue that Med hasn’t been hitting us hard in our feelings since it first came on the air in 2015. The One Chicago series is full of some of television’s most heartbreaking moments as the staff of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center work tirelessly to save the lives of many. And, the first season finale was certainly not about to veer from this formula.

‘Chicago Med’ First Season Finale Brings Some Major Changes to the Series

In the episode titled Timing, we see the Chicago Med players experience some major moments of transition. The episode is full of some pretty emotional goodbyes. Now, Chicago Med is the last of the One Chicago shows to premiere. It followed Fire, which premiered in 2012, and PD which began in 2014. So showrunners knew there was a lot to live up to when it came to delivering the intense drama its predecessors provided so well. And, they certainly delivered.

In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter noted that the season one finale of Chicago Med altered the course of many major characters, essentially changing the direction of the entire series. Among the life-changing moments were the exit of Dr. Sharon Goodwin’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) husband; one Chicago Med player receives a moving proposal, followed by a devastating diagnosis; and Rachel Dipillo’s character, Dr. Sarah Reese, rejects her pathology match, a decision that ultimately leaves her with no job, and no idea what she will be doing next.

A Heartbreaking Goodbye

But, the most pivotal and heart-wrenching moment of the episode came with the death of Gregg Henry’s Dr. David Downey. Dr. David Downey arrived at the Gaffney Medical Center as a cardiac surgeon. He is also the mentor to Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) during the first season. As Med’s premiere season progresses, however, viewers learn that Downey is suffering from liver cancer. And, he tells his colleagues, he doesn’t want to be resuscitated – or operated on – should the prognosis take a turn for the worst. And, this is exactly what happens in the first season finale.

“You know what I’m facing,” Dr. Downey tells Dr. Rhodes in one of the show’s heartwrenching scenes.

“I’d just as soon skip it if you know what I mean,” Downey continues. “Check out a little early.”

Rhodes, of course, tries to convince Downey to do whatever he can to fight the cancer, but it’s too late. The cancer has spread to the surgeon’s brain and Downey soon passes away.

“Thank you. For everything,” Dr. Rhodes says to Downey in the heartbreaking moment. Rhodes then turns to a nurse noting that Downey had a DNR and tells the nurse to “let him go.” Rhodes later pays tribute to his mentor by scattering Dr. Downey’s ashes in the ocean.

Colin Donnell continued his role as Dr. Rhodes on Chicago Med for a total of five seasons. In a 2016 interview, Donnell credited his character’s staying power to this pivotal moment.

“It did so much to propel Connor going forward,” Donnell notes. “Especially in the final cut, it did a beautiful job of leaving it all sort of an enigma.”