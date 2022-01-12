‘Chicago Med’: These Two Stars Are Married in Real Life

While some find it difficult to work with family, these two Chicago Med stars seem to enjoy the romantic company.

Although there are certain characters fans would love to see get together as real-life couples, two stars already got lucky in that department. Andrew Schneider, the show’s producer, hinted at possible romances between Brian Tee and Yaya DaCosta’s characters. “There’s always a push-pull between Dr. Ethan Choi and April Sexton, but deep feelings remain on each side.”

Due to the fact that DaCosta left the show in Season 6, we doubt there is a future for the two unless Tee also leaves the show.

We’ve seen enough Grey’s Anatomy to know what relationships between doctors who work in the same facility can be difficult. But these two Chicago Med cast members seem to be making it.

Fan-favorite Patti Murin plays Dr. Nina Shore. She is married to Dr. Connor Rhodes, played by Colin Donnell. While their characters worked together, they were never romantically involved. This only surprised fans more to learn of their real-life relationship. The couple married in 2015.

With all of the heartbreak and struggles that come from working inside a hospital, fans have been enjoying Dr. Shore’s positive energy. But after Donnell’s character left the show, it was suggested that Dr. Rhodes left the medical industry.

Real-life Married ‘Chicago Med’ Actors Discuss Working On-Screen Together

Donnell discussed with People magazine that their lack of on-screen romance comes down to logistics. “You know surprisingly, it actually doesn’t really happen all that often in theater or TV. It just hasn’t worked out that way.”

Murin shared her thoughts as well. “It’s nice that people like to have us both around at the same time. But they don’t necessarily need to cast us. Honestly, it works for us, especially now with a child, because then it’s either he’s working or I’m working. So it’s sort of nice to both work at the same place, but we’re not spending 24/7 together constantly, giving each other a chance to be sick of each other.”

Do ‘Chicago Med’ Fans Want These Two Characters to Get Together?

According to a Reddit thread, it appears that many fans of the hit NBC medical drams are unsure as to whether or not they want Dr. Charles and Sharon Goodwin to get together.

The original post asked, “Am I the only one who feels a weird romantic tension between Charles and Goodwin?”

One fan replied, “I think they are just great friends and get excited when they can hang out together.”

Another fan said, “I feel that if they ever go to that road it would be a natural thing and it would make sense because they’ve been friends for so long and they know each other really well.”

The comments continued to gather, but what do you guys think, Outsiders? Would they make the ultimate pair?