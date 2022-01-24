‘Chicago Med’: Was This Character ‘Ruined’ By the Writing?

There is no doubt that Chicago Med has had solid characters in its run on NBC. But which one might have been ruined by the writing?

A thread on Reddit simply puts that the writers ruined Ava. That refers to Dr. Ava Bekker, played by Norma Kuhling on the medical drama. OK, so what did these fans have to say?

The first poster writes: “I never really liked Ava but that’s fine because her character is meant to be polarizing but my goodness the writers ruined her in season 4. How is the awesome surgeon losing her s**t and acting like this for a man?? It’s such lazy writing. The least they could’ve done is transfer her to another hospital. Side note: season 4 is a MESS. It’s giving CW.”

Then this fan says there is too much “drama and chaos” in each episode. “It’s made the show corny.”

‘Chicago Med’ Fan Calls It ‘Really Weird’ For Character To Lose Her Stability

Well, that is some bright-eyed commentary about Chicago Med right there. Another Redditor writes: “It was really weird, for one of the few really strong female characters to get so psycho. She was headstrong. Combative. Needed no one. And at the end, she does all for the approval of a man? Not really how I would guess this works.”

This Chicago Med fan put it simply: “They really did! I used to like her.” And this one chimes in, too: “My twin too. It’s so sad they did ruin her.” Another Redditor asks: “Does anyone know why Norma left?” To which, this reply says: “Wasn’t her decision.”

Now, there is this longer post regarding Ava and how things played out. This writer says: “I really, really liked Ava and she is right up there on my ranking of characters and it pains me so much that they wrote her off and how they did it.

“However, my theory around her is that she had some sort of undiagnosed mental illness (maybe BPD or something of the sort) which made her turn out the way she did,” the Redditor writes. “I remember Connor telling her that she needed to go see someone and get some help or something along those lines, which she didn’t. So I think that had she gone to see someone, she would have been diagnosed with something and that would explain some of the sudden changes in her personality and she probably would have still been alive!”

And, there you go with some comments about Ava and Norma being on the show. Chicago Med continues to be one of the top performers in the One Chicago franchise put together by executive producer Dick Wolf.