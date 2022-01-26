‘Chicago Med’: What Can We Expect for Crockett & Pamela?

Popular medical drama Chicago Med is lacking in the romance department these days. However, fans are holding on to hope for two of the series physicians, Dr. Crockett Marcel and mentor Dr. Pamela Black. It’s about time we see some action between these two after their scandalous rendezvous during the midseason finale.

According to TV Guide, the two doctors shared an intimate moment complete with a kiss in the recent holiday episode. Drama is quick to follow considering Crocket was previously in talks with Pamela’s daughter, Avery. Series producers Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov point out their recent embrace leads to a bit of an awkward situation since neither Pamela nor Avery knows they’ve both shared a kiss with Crockett. With the makings of an uncomfortable love triangle emerging between the three, will Chicago Med finally give us the Crockett and Pamela pairing we’ve been waiting for?

“At the end of this episode, she [Pamela] makes it clear that this is a one-time event,” Frolov explains. “She doesn’t mean it,” Schneider chimes in. It goes without saying that having feelings for your superior comes with its fair share of problems. Not to mention Crockett and Pamela are literally always together due to the nature of their work. Regardless, Chicago Med fans are eager for the two to officially embrace their feelings towards one another.

The budding relationship has the potential to cause some major chaos. Will Crockett and Pamela finally give in to their feelings for one another?

A Chicago Med love triangle unfolds

Before all the drama that took place over the fall finale, Frolov told TVLine, “I think it’s pretty clear that Crockett is attracted to Blake and also to her daughter.”

The love triangle between Crockett, Pamela, and Avery presents a complicated situation, to say the least. Could a medical crisis help bring the truth to light? Soaps.com seems to think so. A new episode reveals an entire operating room in jeopardy after all of the medical staff pass out, including Pamela. Crockett is quick on his feet and wastes no time when it comes to saving his fellow colleagues and mentors.

We don’t anticipate this ending in Pamela’s death. However, a teaser for the episode shows Crockett yelling her name in an emotional state. The short scene definitely leads audiences to believe Crockett’s feelings for Pamela are more than just platonic. Either way, the couple has a long road ahead of them whether they become an item or not. Not to mention the fact that Crockett isn’t just Pamela’s co-worker, but his boss.

Following the recent teaser, it’s obvious by Crockett’s dramatic reaction his feelings for Pamela ring true. So, does Pamela feel the same? Tune in to Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.