‘Chicago Med’: Why Did Dr. Natalie Manning Leave?

Did you miss the episode that explained Dr. Manning’s Chicago Med exit? We’ll help you catch up.

On the show, Dr. Manning ended up stealing prescription drugs from Gaffney Medical Center to help her ill mother. At first, Dr. Halstead took the fall for her poor—and highly illegal—choice. And when he did, Dr. Goodwin fired him.

Of course, if you watch the show, you know that Halstead ended up getting his job back. That’s because Manning couldn’t handle the guilt she carried around when Halstead got the boot. So, she eventually confessed the truth to Goodwin. And as expected, she was immediately fired, too.

During the season 7 premiere, we learned that Natalie had decided to move to Seattle to be closer to her family. But before she left, she convinced Halstead to ask Goodwin to let him back on the floor, and she agreed. When he returned to his job, he instantly got himself mixed up in a whole new batch of trouble, but that’s another story.

Torrey DeVitto Revealed She was Leaving ‘Chicago Med’ During Season 6

Dr. Natalie Manning was arguably one of the top two characters on the One Chicago series when it debuted in 2015. And her character remained an integral member of the cast until her exit. So to some, it seemed strange when she left.

However, the exit didn’t come as a complete shock for serious Chicago Med or DeVitto fans, though. Manning’s actress Torrey DeVitto shared that she was leaving her long-time gig in an Instagram post before the season 6 finale.

The actress didn’t give much insight into her decision to walk away from the Dick Wolf production. But judging by her grateful and loving words, it didn’t appear that she left because of bad blood.

“All good things must come to an end,” she wrote. ” It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past six seasons. But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye. Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await! With love and gratitude.”

DeVitto has had no trouble landing new jobs since leaving the NBC drama either. In 2021, she starred in the movies Killer Movie: Director’s Cut and Cold. In the latter, DeVitto was the top-billed actress, just as she was in last year’s Hallmark original The Christmas Promise.

She will also appear in an upcoming movie titled Skelly.