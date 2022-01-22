‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Was Reportedly Close to Landing Lois Lane Role in a Doomed Superman Movie

Though she’s sitting comfortably in the popular new drama series “Good Sam,” “Chicago PD” alum Sophia Bush could have ended up playing Lois Lane once upon a time.

According to Pop Culture, prior to her days as the bubbly Brooke Davis on “One Tree Hill,” Sophia Bush auditioned for the part of Lois Lane in a Superman movie. Though the film never made it to the screen, the McG film, “Superman: Flyby,” had Bush test for the part.

With her sharp wit and dark hair, she would have made a fantastic Lois Lane. However, the movie eventually collapsed and alas, we probably won’t see Bush portray Lois Lane anytime soon. That’s okay though because her career took off anyway – she was notably a star of “One Tree Hill” for all 9 seasons before landing a starring role on “Chicago PD.”

Despite the popularity of the show, however, Bush left after just four seasons. This shocked and upset fans – but the actress says she had to get away from the bad working conditions.

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Discusses Why She Left Show

“It was a consistent onslaught barrage of abusive behavior,” she revealed. “I realized that as I was thinking I was being the tough guy, doing the thing, showing up to work, I programmed myself to tolerate the intolerable.”

Further, Bush didn’t enjoy working in the weather conditions of the Windy City. And we don’t blame her. The freezing temperatures last well into April some seasons. And the “Chicago PD’s” happiness was worth more to her than sticking it out.

“I quit because, what I’ve learned is I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a workhorse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health … My body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy.”

Four years after leaving the police procedural, Bush has found a new home with CBS “Good Sam” – a medical drama featuring Bush as the lead character. And she’s incredibly happy with the way things are going so far.

“Sam is a person who really balances a pursuit of excellence with readily available emotions for others,” she says.

“I think in playing her, she reminds me that I have the capability to do that as well,” she says. “We’ve all experienced environments where our emotions might be treated not as a superpower, and personally, [they] are.”

We’re happy the actress has found a place – and a project – she loves. Her new drama series follows Dr. Sam Griffith, who is the chief of surgery, as she grapples with her relationship with her father and her career.