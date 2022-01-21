‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Reunited With Co-Stars from a Former Show

Guess what, folks! Sophia Bush recently reunited with her One Tree Hill co-stars. And if you were ever a fan of “Chicago PD” you’re not going to want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime reunion.

There’s something about getting together with the people you saw almost everyday. The Good Sam star is reuniting with her One Tree Hill friends. From the look of Sophia’s Instagram post, it looks like the three best friends are happy to work together again. Let’s take a look at the post below.

In the caption, Bush writes, “Now vs Then + Always and Forever. People ask me ‘What’s the best part about producing @goodsamcbs?’ Having my best girls come to play ranks up top! @dramaqueensoth fans, your girls are acting together again! Here comes trouble @hilarieburton @joylenz.”

As you scroll through the photos, you’ll find a couple of pictures from now and back then. Besides them growing up, nothing has changed.

Hilarie Burton replied to Sophia’s post with a sweet response. “I’d follow you anywhere, sis. Loooooooooove you guys!!!!”

Another public figure said, “I see you, @sophiabush. Making those ladder moves.”

In addition, fans are also screaming with excitement. Some of them said, “Absolutely fabulous!!!” or “Let’s goooo!”

Over the years, the three best friends formed their unbreakable bonds on the CW’s One Tree Hill series. After the show, they made a podcast together, which is still a thing today, according to the same news outlet. The reunion of Good Sam will bring Sophia, Hilarie, and Joy back together again with even stronger relationships.

The Good Sam Reunion With Sophia Bush

Firstly, this series will take you on an adventure you’ve never seen before. The actresses just began filming the spin-off in Toronto, according to CinemaBlend.

Hilarie and Joy will portray sisters on the show. Unfortunately, one of their character’s goes to the hospital where Sophia’s character, Sam works as a chief of surgeon. I know what you’re thinking, is there any role Sophia Bush can’t play?

Clearly the sister’s were all smiles in real-life, but will they be in the show? I guess we’ll have to wait and see!

One Tree Hill Throwback

One Tree Hill first aired in 2003 and ran for a total of nine seasons. The setting of the show is Tree Hill of North Carolina. Throughout the series, the camera follows two half-brothers along their basketball career journey. They also spark up a few romances along the way.

In order to jog your memory, here’s a clip of all the fun times on the show. Enjoy!