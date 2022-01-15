‘Chicago PD’ Cast Weighs In on Who Should Make Detective

The cast of Chicago PD once weighed in on who should make detective next. In an interview with Cinemablend in February of last year, the cast of the series discussed why they believe Atwater would make a great detective.

Back in February, the cast was really rooting for Atwater’s promotion. Atwater, Ruzek, and Burgess all had put in a ton of hours at the department. But for the cast, Atwater deserved it most.

On One Chicago Day, which is a day the franchise has dedicated to itself, LaRoyce Hawkins, Patrick John Flueger, and Amy Morton all spoke to Cinemablend about their top choice.

LaRoyce Hawkins, who plays Atwater, said his character deserves it.

“I think Atwater’s ambition is to make detective for a few reasons. And I think one of them is because of the odds that he’s had to face. You know, I think it would be a powerful accomplishment for him. I think when he made the decision to continue to be the police, even after all that he’s been through, is not just so he can stay on patrol,” Hawkins noted.

“It’s so that he can continue to put himself in a space where he can make more of a change. And naturally, being a detective, I think puts him in the perfect pocket to add more purpose to his job,” Hawkins continued. “And moving forward, I think as a detective, he’ll be able to, you know, he might take it one position at a time. But I think I got a strong argument for Atwater to be a detective soon.”

The Atwater Actor’s ‘Chicago PD’ Co-Stars Agreed that He Should Get the Promotion

Trudy Platt actress Amy Morton agreed.

“I think it should be Atwater…” she said.

And Ruzek actor Patrick John Flueger also agrees, saying that Atwater would have made detective sooner but there was a change made in the writer’s room.

“Didn’t Voight put [Atwater] up for detective a couple of years ago?… A different writer came along, and we just never told that story no more… Atwater is probably next up to be perfectly [honest]. Basic answer: Atwater. For sure,” he said.

Of course, the show has taken a really interesting direction with Atwater since these interviews. He’s gone undercover and seen all sorts of horrible things. His relationship is in shambles. His lies are catching up to him. It’s becoming more and more clear that he needs some time away from the force.

