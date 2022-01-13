‘Chicago P.D.’ Halts Production Due To Positive COVID Tests

Bad news on the set of Chicago P.D. The hit NBC series reportedly halted its production after a number of positive COVID-19 tests on the set.

According to Deadline, the production of Chicago P.D. was halted on Wednesday (January 12th) due to the positive COVID-19 tests. This included cases in Zone A. This means that the cast and those who directly interacted with them may now be COVID-19 positive.

The media outlet revealed that the Chicago P.D. production has seen its fair share of positive COVID-19 tests recently due to the recent surge due to the Omicron variant. Prior to the shutdown, the production had continued with replacement crew members and adjusted filming schedules. However, now the show is on hiatus for a few days.

Along with Chicago P.D., another One Chicago drama Chicago Fire recently paused production last week. The show is to resume filming on Thursday (January 13th). Meanwhile, Chicago Med is not having any issues with COVID-19 protocol issues. It has remained in continuous production. All three shows have separate production crews.

In the meantime, Chicago P.D. aired its latest episode on Wednesday, titled Lies. The episode follows Voight as he employed his new informant to help solve a tricky drug trafficking case. Atwater is once against struggling to reconcile his personal and professional life. He finally reaches a decision.

‘Chicago P.D.’s’ Network NBC Has Adopted Specific Health & Safety Measures to Reduce COVID-19 Transmission

According to its website, NBCUniversal, which is the mother network of Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med, has adopted specific health and safety measures on its filming premises to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

NBCUniversal declares on its website that in order to ensure the safety of production staff, crew, and talent, it has established a “Production Playbook,” which contains a set of safety protocols and guidelines. “All rules, standards, and procedures have been developed in accordance with local and state guidelines. Along with advisement from NBCU Medical, EHS, Legal, and Business Continuity.”

The network also reveals that guidelines are in cooperation and collaboration across industry disciplines. The safety protocols are depending on the “nature” of the production. And will evolve as new and better practices emerge.

According to CinemaBlend, Chicago Med co-showrunner, Andrew Schneider, previously spoke about the emotional toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on various characters on the show. “COVID will be a major topic this season with all our characters dealing with it in one way or another. Besides the COVID cases and the fear of oneself being infected, there’s also the emotional toll on caregivers. And the logistical safety issues to address.”

Schneider goes on to add that protocols to make filming as safe as possible during the pandemic prevent the production team from doing a major crossover early in the season. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to do one in the new year.”