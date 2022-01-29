‘Chicago PD’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Upton Actress Tracy Spiridakos Before

Does Chicago PD’s Tracy Spiridakos look familiar? If she does, it may be because you saw her hanging out on the CW with the Winchester brothers.

For her very first role, the Haley Upton actress starred in Supernatural alongside Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, which is a pretty impressive start for any actor.

In a 2007 episode titled Bedtime Stories, Sam and Dean attempt to hunt down an evil spirit that is forcing people to commit gruesome crimes that play out like classic childhood bedtime stories.

In the story, the Chicago PD actress plays an unnamed nurse who helps lead the brother to a strange comatose girl. And thanks to her character, the duo solves the creepy mystery.

But it also makes sense if Supernatural isn’t where you spotted Tracy Spiridakos in the past. Because according to her IMDb page, she’s played in many other popular series and made for TV movies—27 to be exact.

Before joining the Chicago PD in 2017, Spiridakos appeared in shows such as The L Word, Psych, and Bates Motel. But it wasn’t until 2009 that the actress finally landed her first regular role, which was in Canada’s comedy Majority Rules! In that, she played the lead character, Becky Richards.

Her second big break came in 2012 when she was cast in the J.J. Abrams series Revolution. And Tracy Spiridakos appeared in all 42 episodes of the apocalyptic thriller before finally finding a home in the One Chicago Universe.

Tracy Spiridakos Predicts a Shift in her ‘Chicago PD’ Character’s Way of Thinking

Tracy Spiridakos thinks Hailey Upton will have a new mindset in upcoming episodes of Chicago PD. And it will change her relationship with another major character.

Before the series came back from fall hiatus this month, the actress told Cinemablend that her character was dealing with some major guilt over Roy’s death. And because of that, her opinion of Detective Voight will change throughout the remainder of season 9.

“You know, I think Hailey used to have Voight on a bit of a pedestal,” Spiridakos said. “And I think that that’s changed now for her. I think that she still respects him and loves him like family. But I think that what has happened has completely shifted her point of view and has shifted how she sees him.”

And, of course, that statement has turned out to be true. But there are still many more Chicago PD episodes to see before the spring finale. And the actress thinks they’re bound to be big for Voight and Upton.

“I’m excited to see what [showrunner Gwen Sigan] has in store for us,” she continued. “You know, it’s TV. No one’s gonna be happy for long, I’m sure. Something’s gonna happen! I’m excited to see what that is. I can’t think of anything in particular, conflict-wise, between the two of them. That would be interesting to see, but I’m sure there’s some stuff.”