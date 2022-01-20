‘Chicago PD’: Here’s Who Mekhi Phifer Played on the Show

Who did Mekhi Phifer play on Chicago PD?

Blink and you might have missed Phifer who appeared on a single episode of the hit crime drama. He appeared on Season 5 Episode 12 entitled “Captive”. The storyline began with Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) answering the phone to an unknown caller. He was hit upside the head and knocked unconscious when he reached the destination of a house that has been broken into.

The night turns to day and Atwater’s team has no idea where he is. They begin searching for him to discover his car parked outside the house of a man named Joe Baker (Mekhi Phifer). Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) discovers that his last known address was at Baker’s house, a known local drug dealer. The team arrived at Baker’s place and doesn’t find Atwater there. Instead, they discovered his badge and blood (from Baker knocking him out).

The team is in search of him before Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) discovered a video of Atwater on social media. It showed the police officer chained up to a wall. This was posted by the perps themselves. What else could happen in Chicago PD?

‘Chicago PD’ Cliffhanger

Then Baker reveals the bombshell and calls Atwater “the man who murdered my son.” Burgess then gave fans and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) the backstory of Joe’s son. The young man named Ronnie pulled a gun when the team was on a previous case. Atwater had no choice but to shoot him to save everyone. Voight then got the team to pick up Joe’s sister, Michelle, who told them that she was not involved.

Viewers then discover Atwater in an abandoned church being held by Baker. The man told Baker and Atwater that he wants his drugs back. This was most likely referring to the giant lot of cocaine that the team picked out of Joe’s garage. They then get chatty and the guns are drawn.

Back to the team where Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) noticed that the kidnappers used Baker’s credit card. Platt believed that they would wait until Monday when they could get a total of $19,000 out of his account. Once they realized the time frame, Joe and Kevin were back and forth about Ronnie’s death.

“The city gave me 20 G’s. That shows and proves you’re a damn murderer,” Baker told him. Atwater admitted that he thinks about his son every night before he goes to sleep. However, he also said that he thinks about the store clerk that his son robbed. Baker threatened to tell the other drug dealing perps that Atwater is a cop. Atwater said that he is a drug dealer and was responsible for stealing all of the cocaine. Then they take a power drill to Atwater’s leg to torture him.

A Resolution?

Back at the station, Antonio and Burgess are interrogating the last person that Joe was seen with. She confessed that she was paid off by a man named Morales, who Joe previously sold drugs to a short time ago. She ended up drugging Joe and gave up Morales to turn him to authorities.

Finally, Antonio found out that it was Joe’s pal, Calvin, who had his fingerprints on the cocaine. Voight put Calvin in jail to interrogate him. He ended up admitting to everything. Atwater convinced the perps that he could get them more money and was able to use their cell phone for a call. You could imagine who he called.