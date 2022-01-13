‘Chicago P.D.’: LaRoyce Hawkins Explains How the Team Knew There Was a Problem at Start of Season 9

Chicago P.D. has found their groove on NBC heading into its Season 10 before you know it. However, the team needs to stick together if the group is going to get that far. LaRoyce Hawkins, one of the stars of the program, spoke with Parade about how the team knew there was a problem at the start of Season 9 last year.

Hawkins said, “Absolutely, they picked up the vibe, you know what I’m saying? I think if we’re honest with ourselves, we are family, but you don’t always like the decision that everybody in your family makes. That doesn’t mean that you’re all not family and that you don’t still have a relationship with that person and not a simple job to do.”

You know if there is something off in the family. With the nature of their work in particular, it is almost impossible not to be aware when something is off. Also, this cannot be the case moving forward if the team is to make it through these hard times. Sometimes, it’s hard to find that balance between work and the family dynamic within it. Every decision is not put up to a vote in the department, this can only lead to friction on Chicago P.D. from time to time as Hawks points out.

The Family Atmosphere on ‘Chicago PD’

He continues, “And so, I think the Intelligence Unit on Chicago PD is that very authentic and perfect example of family, about how they communicate, how they have each other’s backs, how they grow with each other.” They have each other’s backs, even if they don’t agree all the time. The relationships are still strong because they need one another. It’s a testament to how much the team put in to ensure that everything felt genuine and authentic for the viewer.

He concluded on Chicago P.D., “So, that’s what you see. You’re going to see us in our growing pains. And, hopefully, we can continue to find transparent ways to keep it real with each other.” It is part of the process. They have to work through the problems within the team, just like in any real-life police department. They have to go to work every day and count on one another. That never changes. Still, it requires the team to be vulnerable to one another.

Why Brian Gregory Left The Show

A fan-favorite departed the program on NBC a few years back, and it took some folks by surprise. Gregory left, but it was because he simply had other things he wanted to do. There were no hard feelings between the actor and the show. He just wanted to move on. The producer, Matt Olmstead said of him to TV Line, “[Geraghty] had a lot of choices, and we courted him and pitched him what the show could be,” He concluded, “And we were crossing our fingers that we’d get him … He was like, ‘I don’t know if I can commit to a seven-year contract. This sounds great, but I’ve got to take it year by year,’ which Dick doesn’t do very often. But the deal was made.”

You can watch Chicago P.D. on NBC.