‘Chicago PD’ Star Jason Beghe Opened Up About Voight’s Growth Over the Years

Chicago PD‘s Detective Hank Voight is one of our favorite people to hate. He’s the ultimate crooked cop who has just enough of a soft spot to give us hope. And according to his actor Jason Beghe, Voight is growing—though, in which direction, we don’t know.

Beghe has been on the fictional Chicago beat for over eight years now. And during his time, he’s seen things that could make nearly any cop turn to the dark side. He’s been blackmailed, witnessed brutal crimes, and has lost friends and family to murder.

And through the seasons, the detective has effortlessly molded to the conditions. Meaning Voight isn’t the same person he was when the show picked up in 2014. Instead, his actions change with his perspectives.

During an interview on KTLA 5’s morning news show, host Sam Rubin asked Jason Beghe how he’s able to keep his character fresh after all these years. And his answer made it sounds simple.

“You know it’s like, how do you keep it fresh in your own life?” Beghe said. “You know, the character evolves, or he is going to be boring and die. And as I continue to grow, so does he.”

This year proved to be a huge year for Voight. After killing Roy Walton, who nearly murdered Kim Burgess, he and Haley Upton covered up the crime. And after nearly going down for it, Jay Halstead saved him.

In the most recent episodes, Voight seems to have turned a corner. But, of course, we can’t expect him to stay on the right side of the law. And after watching the interview, we know he’ll keep us on our toes.

“You know, I am always looking to discover and create new things about him, so it keeps it interesting. Nobody, not a character or person, is one thing, and there is always more to discover and create.”

‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Thinks the Upstead Wedding was Perfect

On the fall finale of Chicago PD, Haley Upton and Jay Halstead rushed off to the courthouse to say, “I do.” Some fans of the couple felt cheated out of a lavish wedding. But others—including Halstead’s actor Jesse Lee Soffer—thought the nuptials were perfect for the couple.

“I don’t think their characters are the type that needs to celebrate it or the type that really needed to discuss marriage and a wedding,” Soffer told TVLine. “They’re not ceremonial or sentimental in that way. They’re passionate people. And they’re very honest, very real people.”

“So I think after getting over this huge hump with North, the FBI, and Roy, they wanted to put it behind them as fast as possible,” he continued. “The next step in their lives is, ‘Well, let’s be together,’ so it was logical.”