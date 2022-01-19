‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Refuses to Watch One Scene

NBC crime drama Chicago PD sees Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) in the aftermath of her killing Roy Walton and it from her boyfriend, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). Naturally, the two become even closer eloping at the end of Season 9. But the elopement scene isn’t the one Soffer refuses to watch.

“I don’t think their characters are the type that needs to celebrate it or the type that really needed to discuss marriage and a wedding,” said Soffer in an interview with TVLine of Halstead and Upton’s elopement. “They’re not ceremonial or sentimental in that way. They’re passionate people. And they’re very honest, very real people so I think after getting over this huge hump with North, the FBI, and Roy, they wanted to put it behind them as fast as possible. The next step in their lives is, ‘Well, let’s be together,’ so it was logical.”

So, which scene involving Halstead and Upton in Chicago PD‘s ninth season has Soffer covering his eyes for? The answer is his raunchy sex scene opposite Tracy Spiridakos.

Chicago PD‘s Intense Bedroom Scene in Season 9

Following their elopement, Halstead and Upton make fervent love together in a raw and sultry sex scene on the show. To say the scene is intense is putting it lightly.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Soffer confessed that he has yet to watch the steamy sex snippet. However, he said his previous experience working on a soap opera worked in his favor by helping him prepare for the awkward sexual takes.

“I don’t have time for TV, so if you tell me it was intense, then OK. It was intense,” Soffer said. “We’ve been playing partners and love interests for so long, that it’s second nature. Also, I was on a soap for a while and she’s worked a ton! It’s like, ‘All right, sex scene? Got it.’ It’s been easy. She’s a great scene partner to have.”

So, what’s in store for Halstead and Upton as they begin their newlywed journey? Soffer says the fact that the lovers both work in the Chicago Police Department may have an effect on their future relationship.

“Are marriages on a TV show easy?” Soffer asks. “No. Is the marriage going to affect work and is work going to affect the marriage? Yes, probably.”

The Season 9 fall finale of Chicago PD aired on Dec. 8, 2021. After a few weeks of hiatus, the popular crime drama returns picking back up with the rest of Season 9 on Jan. 5, 2022. Tune in to Chicago PD on Wednesdays at 10/9c via NBC.