‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Drops ‘Mom and Dad Date Night’ Pic With Patrick John Flueger

Everyone needs a date night every once in a while. So, Marina Squerciati had her own date night with on-screen love interest Patrick John Flueger. Check out her Instagram post below.

In the caption of the post, Marina Squerciati said, “Mom and dad date night. You’re welcome.”

In the post, you’ll find Marina and Patrick looking happier than ever together. It looks like they are standing in a courthouse and fans are freaking out in the comments.

Furthermore, one user tells them to get married already. “Can you two just get married already!!!!!!”

Another fan wants the two to adopt them. “Please adopt me into your family, I beg.”

“Omg!! Beautiful, my favorito duo,” someone added.

Hopefully, this date night turns into what the fans are expecting. Marriage.

Marina Squerciati Talks About Motherhood

On the hit series, Chicago PD, Marina Squerciati’s character is a new mom on the show. In fact, Marina relates to her character’s many struggles as a working parent.

Most fans already know that Kim Burgess adopted her daughter, Makayla during the eighth season. Despite Makayla’s previous losses, Burgess suffered from a miscarriage. Both of these characters needed each other in the long run, so Burgess decided to take her in. Nowadays, the two characters are building an unbreakable bond throughout each episode.

According to US Weekly, Marina Squerciati opens up about the challenges she faces as a mother in real life.

“It’s just like what I do every day. I may not be able to hang out with the cast because I’ve gotta go home and tuck somebody in. You do the job the same, I just think you have less time to give people,” according to Us Weekly.

Sometimes people underestimate everything a parent does, but Marina makes it work.

Adam and Burgess’ Relationship on Chicago PD

Throughout the show, Marina Squerciati and Fluegers’ characters have had a lot of ups and downs. But they don’t let anything tear their relationship apart.

A recent report said Patrick John Flueger feels like they have an incredibly adult relationship. These kinds of relationships are more than people see in movies. In fact, they are the type that everyone prays for.

Although, they both live very complicated lives. This helps them grow up and mature faster than everyone else.

A lot of fans continue to ask if Flueger sees anything with Burgess on the show. In an interview, he said nothing but kind words. At the end of the day, he thinks they’ll reunite after constantly arguing.

Additionally, Adam is a more direct guy while Burgess is one who always cares for others first. No one thinks their relationship will ever end, but it will remain confusing. But no relationship is perfect.