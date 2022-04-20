‘Chicago PD’: What to Expect From Season 9, Episode 19 ‘Fool’s Gold’

We’ve seen some strange and intriguing cases over nine seasons of “Chicago PD.” However, this week presents the Intelligence Unit and viewers alike with a strange investigation. Now, Voight, Atwater, and the rest of the team face a mysterious offender targeting the rich.

The fascinating trailer above reveals that, unlike on previous cases, the “Chicago PD” crew is unable to identify a suspect.

“Who the hell is the offender?” Voight demands. And, as the trailer reveals, he’s not the only one stumped. The early part of the clip shows Halstead speculating that they uncovered a “home invasion gone wrong.”

Later Burgess occupies the frame, exasperated as she insists, “I’ve rechecked everything.”

The episode synopsis doesn’t clear things up much either. It reads, “After the murder of a wealthy Chicago man, Atwater and the team dig in to uncover the truth, suspecting there is more to the story than meets the eye.”

Paired with the trailer, the outlet provided first-look images that provide a greater reveal ahead of the Wednesday night episode. Several feature Atwater in action, while others show Burgess examining a dead body. The scene looks positively grim for our favorite Intelligence unit.

The all-new episode of “Chicago PD” will be refreshing for fans. After all, Wednesday sees the spotlight turned back to Atwater, which we haven’t had in a few weeks.

Be sure to tune in to NBC when the 19th episode of “Chicago PD” debuts on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Will Officer Torres Become a Recurring Character on ‘Chicago PD?’

Last week’s new episode of “Chicago PD” saw Halstead in a unique position, bringing a young recruit under his wing. Named Dante Torres, the young officer put the senior officer to the test. The episode saw him constantly questioning Halstead’s authority, disobeying orders, and raising suspicion after the Intelligence Unit learned of his ties to local gangs.

Overall, episode 18, “New Guard,” threw a heavy spotlight on Torres. Now, with so much of his storyline occupying a lot of the screen time for “Chicago PD,” many fans were left wondering whether the young recruit will become a permanent, or at least a recurring, member of the District 21 team.

Fansided points out that, given the significant amount of screen time the character saw last week, it would be strange for “Chicago PD” writers to simply write the character out of the plot. Additionally, fans have begun to suspect Torres’ reoccurrence in the series as he’s actually held a minor role on “Chicago PD” before.

Before he was introduced last week as the young officer’s recruit Dante Torres, the young actor, Benjamin Levy Aguilar held a small role as a suspect, Franco Chavaro. As “One Chicago” fans know, the franchise’s writers don’t typically cast the same actor twice for different minor roles. Typically, those minor roles lead to larger parts.

That said, we’ll hopefully get to see more of Dante Torres as we approach the season 9 finale.