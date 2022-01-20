‘Chicago PD’: Why Fans Loved Season 9 So Much

A lot of shows lose steam after being on air for so long, but Chicago PD fans don’t feel that way about the show. In fact, fans love season 9 so far. Here’s why they love it so much:

For reference, season 1 holds a 90% audience score on Rotten tomatoes but season 9 holds a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a really impressive feat, to keep an audience hooked for that many seasons. But it seems like production has really learned what makes the show work over the years. And it appears that fans feel like season 9 is more suspenseful than usual, which really helps keep the tension alive.

A recent Reddit thread for the episode Don’t Trust Me has fans addressing this. With one fan, u/genpabloescobar2, raving about the new season.

“What was nice about this episode, and a few of the episodes this year, is that I don’t know where the episode is going to go. In old episodes, they were character-driven, which was great, don’t get me wrong, but the cases were usually not that hard to figure out. A lot more suspense this year, which I’m digging,” the fan wrote.

Another fan agreed, even comparing some of these Chicago PD cases to how Law & Order: SVU is written. Of course, that’s not a crazy comparison. Not only are both of the shows procedurals, but they’re also from the same executive producer.

Executive producer Dick Wolf is behind all three shows in the One Chicago franchise, the FBI franchise, and the Law & Order franchise. And all three of these franchises are posing major competitive threats in the ratings.

Other Chicago PD fans have described the season as “nail-biting” and “brilliant so far.” Which really bodes well for the show. And again, that’s incredibly hard to pull off so late in the game.

The Recent ‘Chicago PD’ Episode Has Ruzek Wondering Where He Stands

Just because the cases are getting more complex, Chicago PD isn’t neglecting its character development. For instance, the relationship between Ruzek and Burgess is as complex as ever.

In fact, in a recent scene, Ruzek told Burgess “I’m just a backup plan who sleeps on your couch.”

They also discussed boundaries, which they don’t have a lot of. Their relationship is definitely rocky now, and it’ll be interesting to see how it develops as the season continues. Ruzek is living with Burgess, so, again, the boundaries are definitely blurred.

If you want to catch the next episode of Chicago PD, it airs on Wednesday nights at 10/9 central. If you’re a fan of the other two shows in the franchise, they also air on Wednesday nights starting at 8/7 central.