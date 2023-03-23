‘Chicago PD’s Jesse Lee Soffer Might Have Just Given Away Halstead’s Death

On Chicago PD, Jesse Lee Soffer left the show and left quite a storyline to fill out on the NBC police drama. Soffer decided to take other paths besides playing Jay Halstead forever. The actor has been active on the show, but behind the camera. He’s also made time for fans who have questions about Halstead’s future. He’s got some fans worried that Halstead might end up dead on the show.

His storyline is one that’s quite dark at this time. What do we mean by dark? Well, it appears that Soffer is giving away the fact that Halstead is going to die. The character has been going through some things. Still, NBC did get Halstead off the Chicago PD lineup. As a director, though, he’s been chatting it up with some people in the press about being a director for the first time. But he gets asked about Halstead’s future. Soffer has reassured the show’s fans that, yes, Chicago PD does have a plan for Halstead. Soffer says there are some dark times ahead for him.

Jay Halstead Left ‘Chicago PD’ To Get Back Into The Military

Why did Halstead leave? He wanted to get back into the military. But he was only supposed to be there for eight months. He had promised that he would return to Chicago and get back together with his wife Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos. She has not heard from Halstead and he’s been avoiding her. Halstead is seeking an extension into his military service. The question now becomes can Halstead and Upton’s marriage stick through this

Maybe the only answer around having Halstead come back is simply to kil off the character. Soffer had made it clear that he’s not intent on coming back to Chicago PD. By having HIalstead die, the need to go on with the marriage can end. The show seems to be going through some difficulty at this time. If Soffer really does not want to come back at all, then killing off his character is the best way to go. Longtime fans may not want to let go of Halstead. If we’re talking about what’s good for the show, then a Halstead death would be the way to go.

Soffer recently spoke with Variety about leaving the show. He even intimated about some of the reasons he had for departing. What were they? “I’ve thought so hard about how to answer this question,” he said about the reason for his leaving. “And there’s no good answer. Except I was ready for more.”