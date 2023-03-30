‘Chicago PD’s Jesse Lee Soffer Opens Up About Calls for Him to Return as Halstead

One of the most popular characters on TV in recent years has been Chicago PD‘s Jay Halstead, played by Jesse Lee Soffer. But he is no longer a part of the show. Fans want to know if Soffer will ever return to play Halstead again. In a recent interview, the One Chicago star offered up some thoughts about his beloved character.

“It’s fine. I get it. I’m very grateful that people love the Halstead character so much, and I’m grateful to what we built, as far as the producers and the writers and myself with who that guy was,” Soffer told CinemaBlend. “It’s nice knowing that he’s still so loved in the universe, but it’s not up to me whether or not he comes back. So, you know, I can’t help anybody there. [laughs] I guess in part it is up to me to some degree. I would have some say in the matter, but it’s not on the board right now.”

‘Chicago PD’ Star Jesse Lee Soffer Talks About How Show Is Dealing With His Absence

Well, that sounds like a “no” from Soffer about his return. How is Chicago PD handling his absence from the show at this time? Soffer had some thoughts about that, too.

“It’s not up to me how that character is written, or what the writers have to do with the other characters that are still on the show to make their storylines work, given his absence, and our show is a really dark and gritty show,” Soffer said. “That’s kind of the universe that it lives in, so of course the storylines are going to be dark and gritty, revolving around anything, let alone a major character’s absence. So, you know, I think they’re doing what they have to do to service the other characters.”

Fans Are Watching How Upton Handles Different Situations

On Chicago PD, fans are watching to see how Halstead’s wife Hailey Upton, played by Tracy Spiridakos, is handling the situation. Right now, Jay has decided to stick with the Army. And he did this without even telling Upton about his decision. She’s been having her own issues on the show. It’s been heartbreaking to see how much Upton has had to deal with in her life.

Speaking of fans, they have had a Soffer return to the show for their appetite. It was, though, behind the camera as a director for an episode. So they might have felt like they were shortchanged in a sense. Fans should not get their hopes up about a return in front of the camera.