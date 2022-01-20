Chris Daughtry Confirms Stepdaughter Hannah Price’s Cause of Death

In a statement issued on Wednesday, musician Chris Daughtry and his family revealed his stepdaughter’s cause of death in November.

Daughtry and his wife, Deanna, shared an exclusive statement on the matter with PEOPLE, which released this evening. Deanna’s daughter, Hannah Price, passed away on Nov. 12 at her Tennessee home. However, rumors and confusion swirled after her death, and an investigation ensued. Now, the Daughtry family is clearing the air and has announced that Hannah died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics.

“Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021,” their statement begins. “Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail.”

Chris Daughtry’s family shared that Hannah has suffered from mental illness since a “young age.” She entered therapy and treatment centers numerous times, but the 25-year-old struggled with the issues for most of her life.

“As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships,” the statement continues. “Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family.”

Chris Daughtry’s Family Shares Further Details About Hannah’s Death

Chris Daughtry and his wife shared further details about the fateful day that brought an end to Hannah’s young life. On the day of her death, she called family members that morning “in fear of her life.” Allegedly, Price’s boyfriend physically abused her and took off with her car.

The statement goes on to share that family members immediately called the Fentress County Police Department. Police went to Hannah’s home to perform a wellness check. However, after speaking with her around 1 p.m., they left after deciding she was “OK.”

Later on that same day, Price’s boyfriend returned to her home where he found her dead by hanging. He dialed 911, but it was too late. Officials pronounced Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter dead at the scene.

Following a lengthy investigation over the last two months, authorities recently announced their findings. The Fentress County DA, Fentress County Sheriff Office, and the Knoxville Medical Examiners Office worked together to determine Hannah’s cause of death. Their joint efforts concluded that she died by suicide with no foul play involved.

“Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her. We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve,” the family requested. “If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately. Free and confidential resources below can help you or a loved one connect with a skilled, trained mental health professional.”