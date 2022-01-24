Chris Evans Joins Dwayne Johnson for Holiday Film ‘Red One’

Well, Outsiders, it looks like the lovely Chris Evans will be joining Dwayne Johnson for a new holiday event film.

The movie is planning to shoot this year. It’s an action-adventure comedy. Now, fans can imagine an entirely new universe to explore within the holiday genre. Can anyone imagine Captain America disguised as Santa Claus. . . with The Rock?

However, this isn’t going to be the first time the pair have worked together on-screen. Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans both appeared in Shawn Levy’s 2021 comedy movie, “Free Guy.”

Although the plot is currently under lock and key, the idea stems from an original story by Seven Bucks Productions’ President of Production Hiram Garcia. Director of the Jumanji franchise, Jake Kasdan is directing from a screenplay by Seven Bucks Productions.

Back in June 2021, Dwayne Johnson announced his involvement in a 2023 holiday movie with the title. His involvement in the Jumanji movies, which have grossed $1.7 billion worldwide reunites him with Kasdan.

As many fans of the actor know, Chris Evans is best known as Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America) in the well-loved Marvel films. We’re way too excited to learn more about ‘Red One’ as the year progresses.

Chris Evans Shares His Acting Process

In a 2020 interview with Backstage, Chris Evans shared something he would do when starting as a big-time actor. We also couldn’t get enough of that stunning black-and-white magazine cover photo. Evans would ask his screen partners: “What’s your process?”

“I’ve met some actors who are wildly self-aware, wildly self-possessed, incredibly intelligent people. I’ve also met actors who have no idea what’s going on around them at any given moment. And both can turn in phenomenal performances. It really begs the question: What is going on in your head when you see a piece of paper with a bunch of words?” Evans says to the interviewer.

That last question likely summarizes what many of us thought when we were in school about to take an exam. Evans’s response proves that no actor is perfect, nor do they always know the best route to take when on a job. Sometimes, certain talents just come naturally to different people.

Chris Evans’s Voice Acting Career is Taking Off

Although “Toy Story” fans have grown up with Tom Hanks and Woody and Tim Allen as his sidekick Buzz Lightyear, we’re going to have to adapt to the newest upcoming change.

Did anyone else see Chris Evans replacing Allen as Buzz in the upcoming animated Disney movie, “Lightyear?” I definitely didn’t. However, I can’t say I’m that disappointed.

The upcoming movie serves as a prequel to the “Toy Story” franchise. The film will focus on the human inspiration for the toy Buzz Lightyear. Fans will see his adventures as a real-life space ranger, Buzz Lightyear.

It looks like we have to look forward to “Red One” and “Lightyear” coming up! Which one are you guys more excited for, Outsiders?