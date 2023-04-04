Chris Pratt Admits He Was a ‘Broken’ Man Before Katherine Schwarzenegger Came Into His Life

Chris Pratt made romantics around the world collectively swoon when he detailed meeting his now-wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for the first time and shared that she was his “perfect plan” from above.

The Jurassic World star visited The Drew Barrymore Show ahead of his upcoming Mario Bros. release. And after giving Barrymore a pep talk on finding true love, he explained that when she meets the right person, it will feel easy, and he knows because that’s exactly how it worked out for him.

“God has a fast-forward button, you know, when it’s right, boom,” he said. “You get hit, you fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family. It feels really great.”

Pratt admitted that when he met Schwarzenegger in 2018, he was in the middle of a hard season in life. He was relying on his strong Christian faith to pull him through, and Schwarzenegger seemed to be the answer to his prayers.

“There was a moment in my life where I was really struggling and felt really broken,” he shared. “For me, my own journey of finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, ‘Please save me,’ and feeling saved. And shortly later, meeting the woman of my dreams. It’s all about timing. There’s a perfect plan out there for you. You have to have faith. The minute you have faith, it falls into place”

Chris Pratt First Laid Eyes on Katherine Schwarzenegger in Church

For Pratt, that meeting played out perfectly because he first laid eyes on Katherine Schwarzenegger in church. So, it felt even more like divine intervention. Despite her being the daughter of the infamous Arnold Schwarzenegger, he had no idea who she was, but he was literally taken aback by her beauty.

“You kind of don’t want to be like, ‘Whoa, who’s that?’ at church,” he laughed bashfully. “But I was sneaking some glances and wondering, ‘Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I’m broken, help me. But who’s that?’ So we hit it off. We didn’t start dating right away, but we met there and later on, ended up going out.”

Pratt explained that his connection with Schwarzenegger was instant while likening it to a “puzzle piece” he’d been trying to forcefully fill for years. The actor admitted that his wife effortlessly fit into his life, and everything just made sense.

The two married on June 8, 2019, about one year after they started dating.