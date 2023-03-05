Chris Rock Says He’s ‘Not a Victim’ While Addressing Will Smith Oscar Slap

Finally revealing his thoughts publicly about the Will Smith Oscar slap, Chris Rock stated he doesn’t consider himself a “victim” in the situation.

PEOPLE reports that while performing Netflix’s first-ever live broadcast, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the comedian shared with the audience at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre what he truly thought about the incident with Will Smith. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock declared. He also said he wasn’t trying to “trigger” anyone.

However, towards the end of the show, Rock didn’t hold back. “I got smacked at the f—ing Oscars by this motherf—er,” the comedian explained. “And people were like ‘Did it hurt?’ It still hurts!”

As a recap of the situation, Chris Rock made an inappropriate joke at the 2022 Oscars as a presenter regarding Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. “Jada, I love you,” Rock stated. He then joked about Jada’s haircut by adding, “G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.”

However, Jada’s haircut isn’t exactly a voluntary decision. The Red Table Talk host suffers from alopecia, which causes hair loss. After Rock made the joke, cameras showed Jada was not exactly thrilled with the comment. Enraged by the insensitive remark towards his wife, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock as hard as he could. Upon returning to his seat, Smith declared, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—ing mouth!”

Minutes after the slap took place, Will Smith won Best Actor. He has since apologized for the incident as well as resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. The actor is now banned from attending the organization’s events, including the Oscars, for the next 10 years.

Chris Rock Takes a Shot At Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Relationship During the Stand-Up Special

Meanwhile, Chris Rock continued to discuss Will Smith by taking a shot at the actor’s relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple has been pretty open about the ups and downs of their marriage over the years.

After comparing the size difference between Will Smith and himself, Chris Rock criticized the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star over the “entanglement” drama he has with Jada.

“Will Smith practices selective outrage,” Chris Rock explained. “Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s—. Didn’t have any ‘entanglements.’”

The “engagement” reference is from July 2020 when Jada discussed having an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina while she and Smith were on a break years prior. She then explained that she and Smith eventually were able to repair their relationship. “We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love,” she stated at the time.

However, Chris Rock didn’t miss the opportunity to address that situation. “We all been cheated on. Everybody in this industry has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person that cheated on us on television. None of us. … Why the f— would you do that s—? She hurt him way more than he hurt me okay?”