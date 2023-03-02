Chris Rock to Break Silence on Infamous Will Smith Oscar Slap

No longer holding back! Chris Rock is officially breaking his silence on the infamous Will Smith 2022 Oscar slap in his new Netflix special, Selective Outrage. The special will air live on March 4th from Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Will Smith’s infamous slap was Chris Rock’s key topic of the special. “Th thing people want to know… did it hurt?” He stated. “Hell yeah, it hurt.” The comedian also said that he was hit so hard that he “heard Summertime ringing” in his ears.

Along with discussing the slap, Rock also talked about how Smith got to play Muhammed Ali while he played Pookie in New Jack City. “Even in animated movies, I’m a zebra,” he continued. “He’s a f—ing shark.”

Will Smith previously apologized numerous times about slapping Chris Rock. He also resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from the Oscars for 10 years. In one of the apologies, Smith said that he made a choice on his own experiences and history with Rock.

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk,” Smith said in a YouTube video. “And when he is he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Chris Rock Says That Will Smith is ‘As Ugly As the Rest of Us’ After He Played a ‘Perfect Person’ For 30 Years

After Will Smith issued the apology, Chris Rock described the Fresh Prince of Belair star as being “just as ugly as the rest of us” while chatting with Dave Chappelle about the slap. He also said that the slap really did hurt. “The motherf—er hit me over a bull— joke,” he continued. “The nicest joke I ever told.”

Chris Rock then said that Will Smith did the “impression of a perfect person” for 30 years. “He ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us. Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”

Along with apologizing to Chris Rock, Will Smith also apologized to the comedian’s mother and brother Tony Rock. “That was one of the things about the moment that I didn’t realize,” he said. The actor also said that he didn’t realize how many people were hurt at the moment. Smith went on to add, “I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted to putting light and love and joy into the world.”