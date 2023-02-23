Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Reveals Life-Changing Piece of Advice Her Mom Gave Her

Sailor Brinkley Cook had a perfect mentor in her mother, Christie Brinkley, when she went into the modeling industry, but out of all the advice that Christie handed out, the bit that stood out the most had nothing to do with the camera.

“I think the biggest piece of advice that she gave me is to, first of all, be as kind as humanly possible to everyone around me that I’m working with,” Sailor told Fox News. “And that’s something I really try and stay strong on, even if I’m in a bad mood or anything like that.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“That’s sort of the biggest piece of advice that I think makes the best mark on anything that I’m doing and on the world that I live in and on the career that I have,” she continued. “[It] is just being sure that I maintain a reputation where people feel safe and comfortable and loved and happy around me and appreciated.”

Sailor Brinkley Cook Appreciates Christie Brinkley’s Gift of Turning ‘Nothing into Everything’

Sailor began modeling when she was 15, after she had shadowed Christie on several shoots, and her first big break came from Teen Vogue. She has since posed for publications such as Sports Illustrated, and she also repped brands like Dolce & Gabbana. According to Fox, Sailor Brinkley Cook is currently collaborating with Silk Nextmilk.

Sailor’s mother is, of course, a world-renowned supermodel. Christie Brinkley famously appeared on the cover of the 1979, 1980, and 1981 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editions. She’s also worked with Vogue, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, and more.

The 24-year-old admitted that she felt a lot of pressure following her mother’s massive fame. But as an adult, she appreciates everything Christie has accomplished, and she also realizes that above all, her mom has been a calming force.

“I think I definitely felt the pressure when I was younger and there [were] a lot of expectations,” Sailor continued. “But I think now it’s a really beautiful thing to be able to reflect upon my mom’s career, and she’s really inspirational to me.

“She’s turned nothing into everything at all times,” she added. “She’s really a lemons-to-lemonade kind of person, so it inspires me to make the most out of my life and make the most out of my connections, my career, and try and do good in this world just as she has.”