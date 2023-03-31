Classic TV Shows Reboots Worth Watching: The Complete Guide

There’s currently a renaissance of classic tv reboots filling streaming and broadcast channels. With their mix of nostalgia and modern sensibilities, generations of tv fans are coming together to enjoy old favorite characters in new stories.

But as is true with every television series, not all are worth watching, however. So we rounded up the best-rated returns—past and present—and gathered all the details on the why, when, and how. We also researched some upcoming projects that we’re looking forward to. Read on to choose your next binges, so you can enjoy relaxing with some popcorn this weekend while you drift down memory lane.

Past Classic TV Reboots

Fuller House

Back in the 80s and 90s, kids everywhere counted the days until the school week ended so they could catch the extremely wholesome TGIF series Full House. So when reboots became all the rage, it was one of the first to return to the screen.

The reboot debuted in 2016 and followed a similar story to the original, which saw Danny Tanner as a recent widower with three young girls to raise. So his brother-in-law, Jesse, and best friend, Joey, stepped in to help.

This time, DJ Fuller-Tanner is suddenly widowed when her firefighter husband loses his life on the job and leaves her with three young boys to raise. Her sister, Stephanie, and best friend, Kimmy, move into the same iconic SF home she grew up in and help. All of the original characters except Michelle come back.

Fuller House had a successful run with a 75% Rotten Tomato rating, five seasons, and one Prime Time Emmy nomination. The entire series is available on Netflix.

Hawaii Five-0

Before the Law & Order franchise came to be, Hawaii Five-O stood as the longest-running procedural after it aired from 1968 until 1980. So a reboot was a no-brainer.

The revival series, which kept the same title, returned to television in 2010 on CBS. And it stayed true to its predecessor with ugly crime playing out each week in front of beautiful, beachy backdrops.

The network continued the series through 2020 before it shut down for good. Hawaii Five-O earned four Primetime Emmy nods during its reign and maintains a 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Both the original and reboot are available on Paramount+.

Saved by the Bell

Zach, Kelly, Slater, Lisa, and Jessie all jumped back to television in 2020 with Peacock’s take on Saved by the Bell. And they proved that the Bayside High gang remains popular with every return, which to date, totals six.

The original Saved by the Bell was one of the hottest shows on Saturday morning TV in the 90s. And over the years, it has continued shooting off successful made-for-TV movies and spinoffs. From 1993 through 2000, a reboot called Saved by the Bell: The New Class even aired as one of the earlier true classic TV reboots.

The most recent revival finds Zack as the governor of California with his first lady Kelly reigning beside him. The story, which includes Zack’s son, Mac Morris, as a high school student, adds a bit of satire to real-life issues. And as a bonus, Jessie and Slater are two of the main characters.

The 2020 series only lasted for two seasons, but it came with impressive acclaim. Not only does it hold a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomato, but the critics even gave it an 88% average rating.

Saved By the Bell, both the new and old, and several of the spinoffs are available on the Peacock app.

Dallas

Dallas, which followed a family of ridiculously gorgeous, overly dramatic oil barons, was perhaps the most popular series of its era. From 1978 through 1991, it won four Emmys and held an enormous following. It was so enormous, in fact, that the Season 4 premiere brought it 83 million viewers. So reviving the story in 2012 was a quick sell.

The new version, which aired on TNT, followed the children of the original characters. And it brought several of the originals back. When it began, the reboot took off running. But the audience fell off rather quickly, and the network canceled it after three seasons.

Nonetheless, Dallas still holds an insanely high audience rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

All three Seasons can be purchased on Amazon. The original is also available on the platform, and it’s free with ads.

Punky Brewster

In its original form, Punky Brewster was a coming-of-age series that followed a homeless child, abandoned by her parents, who finds a family with a widowed photographer. The wholesome story tackled some big issues in the 80s. And in 2021, Peacock picked it back up with Punky as an adult, newly separated from her husband, and taking in a foster child of her own.

Unfortunately, Punky’s tale didn’t take as well the second time around. While it did earn some strong audience reviews with 77%, the critics didn’t agree and gave it a 55% rating. In the end, Peacock sided with the critics and canceled the series after just one season of 10 episodes.

Both Punky Brewster series are available in their entirety on Peacock for paid subscribers.

Revivals Currently Airing

Magnum P.I.

Tom Selleck’s suave Thomas Magnum made a strong comeback in 2018, and fans have been pressuring the creators to keep more episodes coming ever since.

Just as Selleck did in the 1980s, new-age Magnum proves his savvy private detective chops in the Hawaii-based series, and he does it in the same sleek tropical shirts and sunglasses that made the original star so iconic. His shorts, however, grew a few inches longer.

The classic TV reboot faced an abrupt and unpopular cancellation on its original network, CBS, in May 2022. But after fans made it clear that they needed more, NBC picked it up for Season 5 and 6.

Magnum P.I. is in the middle of its 5th season now, and NBC hasn’t announced whether it will grant another renewal after next year’s batch of episodes.

The reboot’s current season is available on Peacock, and the original is on Amazon’s Freevee. Unfortunately, the only way to watch the news series’ first four seasons is to buy them on Amazon.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

This Fixer Upper revival may be a bit of a break-up from our previously mentioned scripted reboots, but it deserves a spot on the list.

Chip and Joanna Gaines made renovation projects all the rage when they debuted their HGTV show in 2013. It followed the goofy demo-man and his perfectly stylish and creative interior decorator wife, and it was and still is one of the most popular reality series of all time.

In 2018, the couple moved away from the network and TV altogether to focus on building an entire Gaines empire, which includes books, home goods, and more. Then in 2021, they got back into television with their own Magnolia Network, which runs on Discovery+. The platform offered the perfect opportunity to revive the show that made them famous.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home is basically the same concept as the original. But they only renovate already-owned homes. Nixing the real estate segment gives more time to focus on personal stories and the details behind the renovations. Also, shiplap still reigns supreme.

So far, only Season 1 has aired, and the network has yet to announce when the show will pick back up. But we assume filming enough renovation projects to fill an entire season while also taking care of five kids and several major career projects can’t be easy for the couple.

You can watch the first season on HBO Max and Fubo TV.

The Conners

Roseanne Conner made her way back to prime-time television after a 22-year-long hiatus in 2018. The show, still called Roseanne at the time, starred all of the still-living characters and also brought back Dan, who had died of a heart attack during the original run. Fans dove right back into the classic TV reboot and loved every minute of it.

Sometime during its first year back on ABC, the title character fell under some bad press for comments she made on social media. The network fired her, rebranded the show as The Conners, and killed off Roseanne. Five years later, it’s still running strong.

The concept follows the same blue-collared family struggling to make ends meet. But with each other, they power through, despite steady calamities. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, and Becky are still the prime characters of the show, and Darlene’s children, Harris and Mark, star as the new generation. D.J. makes appearances as well. His daughter, Mary, also stars as a regular.

The Conners Season 5 is available on HULU. Seasons 1 through 4 can be purchased on Amazon Prime.

Classic Reboots in the Works

Little House on the Prairie

Paramount + and Anonymous Content announced in 2020, via Hollywood Reporter, that a revival of the classic frontier drama, Little House on the Prairie was in the works. Unfortunately, as is true with many projects in development, there are few known details.

The story follows Lauran Ingalls Wilder’s 1932 book that captured her childhood as an 1870s pioneer. The original, which starred Melissa Gilbert as Laura, ran from 1974 through 1983 and earned 4 Emmys along the way. As of 2020, it was running on Hallmark Drama and was still its No. 1 series.

Paramount+ announced that Joy Gorman, Dana Fox, and Anonymous Content would serve as executive producers alongside Trip Friendly. His father, Ed Friendly, held the rights to the novels.

Those involved have been tight-lipped about the project, but according to IMDB, it’s still in development.

Frasier

Kelsey Grammer’s Cheers spinoff, Frasier, was just as popular during the 90s and early 2000s as its inspiring series was in the 80s and 90s. The story, which followed Frasier Crane and his Odd Couple family in Seattle won an astounding 37 Primetime Emmys over the course of 12 seasons.

Fast forward to the current day and Grammer has been struggling for years to get a reboot off the ground. However, it appears that he’s actually going to pull through. Production is moving along, and three episodes are already filmed, according to IMDB.

Grammer has confirmed that both he and Bebe Neuwirth, who played Lillith, are involved. New stars include Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy and Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne’s son. David.

The series will also introduce Nicholas Lyndhurst (Goodnight Sweetheart), Toks Olagundoye (Castle), and Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) as new characters.

Miles’ David Hyde Pierce will not return to the screen. But Daphne’s Jane Leeves and Roz’s Peri Gilpin are open to the idea.

Not much is known about the plot, but it will put the good psychiatrist back in Boston with his son.