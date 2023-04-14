Clint Eastwood Locks In What Could Be His Final Movie, ‘Juror No. 2’

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood is officially embarking on what will likely be his final movie.

The Hollywood Reporter announced today (April 14) that the 92-year-old Oscar-winning director, actor, and producer is in the final stages of talks with the main cast and crew for a film named Juror No. 2.

Eastwood has been working with Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette for months trying to iron out a deal. The stars received their official offers to play the lead roles on Thursday.

When the cameras start rolling in mid-June, Clint Eastwood will be 93, which means he’ll be one of the oldest active filmmakers in the industry.

His most recent release was Cry Macho in 2021. The outlet says that because it was panned, he decided to make one more film with the hopes of leaving his career on a high note.

Cry Macho put Clint Eastwood in the director’s chair and starring role. The Western shows the journey of bitter former rodeo star, Mike Milo, who helps rescue a boy from his alcoholic mother and bring him to his father. The ride back gives Mike a chance to teach the boy about being a good man. And through that, he finds redemption.

The film was not well-received by critics or audiences. It holds a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and a 64% Audience Score.

Clint Eastwood Should Begin Production on ‘Juror No. 2’ This Summer

Juror No. 2 brings Clint Eastwood into the legal drama genre. The setting takes place during a murder trial and focuses on one specific juror, played by Hoult. While listening to the crime unfold, he realizes that he may have caused the victim’s death, not the defendant.

As the story plays out, the juror battles his inner demons while deciding if he should manipulate the rest of the jurors into believing the defendant is guilty and let an innocent person take the fall or confess the truth and take their place.

If she accepts the contract, Collete will play the prosecutor.

Clint Eastwood has reportedly been searching for the perfect final project for some time. And he instantly jumped on Juror No. 2’s script, which Jonathan Abrams penned. The Million Dollar Baby director only made a few minor revisions to adjust some characters’ ages and add a supporting role.

Eastwood is producing the movie alongside Paramount’s former production president, Adam Goodman. Eastwood’s longtime studio partner Warner Bros will house filming.