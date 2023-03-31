Clint Eastwood Reportedly Eying His Final Film, ‘Juror #2’ For Warner Brothers

It appears that Clint Eastwood is going to put the wraps on his career with one more feature film to make it to the theaters. Eastwood, 92, wants to team up with Warner Bros. for that final movie, according to a report from DiscussingFilm.

While Eastwood’s next movie is being billed internally as the last of his career, it should be noted that the actor and filmmaker isn’t fully decided about retiring after the movie. But making it with Warner Bros. does make sense as Eastwood has a long history with the studio. He’s had more than 10 films come out through Warner Bros.

This film will be called Juror #2. It’s described as a thriller that will “follow a juror on a murder trial who realizes that he may have caused the victim’s death and must grapple with the dilemma of whether to manipulate the jury to save himself, or reveal the truth and turn himself in.”

Eastwood is “definitely” planning to direct the film. Chances are that he will have a role in Juror #2 as well. It’s reported that a certain “young Hollywood star” is being eyed for the lead role. But no casting has been made official as of yet, MovieWeb reports.

Eastwood rose to fame as an actor, particularly with his work in iconic Western classics like the “Man with No Name” trilogy as well as the popular Dirty Harry film series. He’d also come to find great success behind the camera, winning both Best Director and Best Picture for helming the 1992 Western movie Unforgiven.

The actor-director also won the same Oscars for 2004’s Million Dollar Baby. Eastwood has directed dozens of other films over the years, helming notable titles like Hang ‘Em High, Every Which Way but Loose, Escape from Alcatraz, Heartbreak Ridge, and The Bridges of Madison County. In recent years, he’s directed films like American Sniper, The 15:17 to Paris, The Mule, Richard Jewell, and Cry Macho.

Eastwood has long been one of Hollywood’s most popular personalities. Juror #2 will be capturing some interest upon its release, especially if it’s billed as Eastwood’s final film.

Speaking of Dirty Harry, Eastwood was asked by MTV back in 2008 if a reboot was in the works. He replied, “Who knows?” What about someone else playing Harry Callahan other than him? Eastwood offered a very simple answer: “God bless them.”