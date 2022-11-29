‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Drops Epic Poster Ahead of 2023 Release

We are getting the first look at a poster for the movie Cocaine Bear that will be coming out from Elizabeth Banks on February 24, 2023. The actress-director is behind the helm of the movie. Well, the poster gives us the image of a cocaine-fueled black bear. Now, we don’t know much about the movie just yet. But what we do know is that this movie appears to be a thrill ride waiting to happen.

The first poster for Elizabeth Banks’ #COCAINEBEAR has arrived.



Set to release on Feb. 24, 2023. pic.twitter.com/WsafjmG0uk — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 28, 2022

Here is an official synopsis for the movie. It follows: “Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.” Well, that definitely leads us to a pretty exciting movie in the making and coming out next year.

‘Cocaine Bear’ Has Elizabeth Banks In Charge As The Director

As we said, Banks will be behind the camera for this movie. She’s an actress, too, ld with roles in The Hunger Games franchise, the Pitch Perfect franchise, The Lego Movie franchise, and others. Banks has directed movies such as Pitch Perfect 2 and 2019’s Charlie’s Angels. Jimmy Warden wrote the script for Cocaine Bear, MovieWeb reports. Did you know that she also had a guest-starring role on Law & Order: SVU? We turn our TV clocks all the way back to Season 3 of this epic show. In an episode titled Sacrifice, Banks played a killer named Jaina Jensen. She’s a wife, and mother, and works in of pornography with her husband Wesley, played in the episode by Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Speaking of the movie, it has quite a cast in it. Among them are Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Margo Martindale, Kristofer Hivju, Brooklyn Prince, Christian Convery, Kahyun Kim, newcomer Scott Seiss, and the late Ray Liotta. This was one of the last projects Liotta worked on before his death. Cocaine Bear takes audiences into a Kentucky forest. An American black bear ingests cocaine and goes off on a rampage. While the movie takes creative liberties with the truth of the matter, the bear really did not go on a murderous rampage. The real bear reportedly was stuffed and given the name “Pablo Eskobear.”

Reportedly, authorities really did find the bear dead about three months after the incident happened. A former lawyer and narcotics officer-turned-cocaine smuggler died after jumping from his plane. Still, with this storyline shaping up in the movie, that bear probably will not get much sympathy from those watching the flick.