Cole Hauser’s Wife Wishes Sister Happy Birthday in Epic Throwback Pic With Vanna White

Cole Hauser’s wife, Cynthia, wished her sister, Brittany Daniel, a happy birthday yesterday (March 17) with a picture that proves they once met Vanna White.

The former Sweet Valley High co-stars took to Instagram yesterday to give joint shoutouts on their joint 46th birthdays. Cynthia’s post included five photos of her and Brittany through the decades.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“I thank God often for giving me the ultimate gift…u,” she captioned. ” I got you sissy forever and ever. Happy Birthday!!!”

In a photo carousel, Cynthia Hauser included a recent picture of herself and Brittany in the current day, then a picture from Brittany’s wedding day, and then a photo of them in their 20s.

She also added two major throwback photos. On shows the twins as young girls in gymnastics gear. And the last captures Cynthia Hauser and Brittany Daniel as teens standing with the one and only Vanna White.

“Awww sissy!!!! I love you so much even though posted that ugly duckling photo of us with Vanna White!” Brittany commented with a laughing emoji. “#soulmateforlife.”

Cynthia Hauser and Brittany Daniel Worked in Hollywood with Vanna White

Unfortunately, neither Cynthia nor Brittany gave history to the photo with the infamous Wheel of Fortune co-host, but both sisters were in the entertainment industry as kids, so their paths likely crossed White’s while they were all working their respective Hollywood careers.

Cynthia started acting when she was 13, and her first role was in one episode of The New Leave it to Beaver. She then went on to take a couple of jobs, including a part alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Basketball Diaries. Her most famous role was Elizabeth Wakefield next to her sister’s Jessica Wakefield in Sweet Valley High.

Cynthia Hauser has since left acting, although she did make an appearance in Disney’s 2022 Cheaper by the Dozen remake—which Brittany also starred in. Today, Cynthia is busy running her photography business, Five Arrows.

Brittany stayed in the acting business and appeared in movies such as White Chicks, Little Man, and Skyline. She also had a major role in The Game from 2006 until 2015.

Brittany also shared a birthday shoutout to her sister on Instagram, of course. In hers, she included a picture of her and Cynthia when they were small girls in the late 70s or early 80s.

“Happy birthday to my soul and birth sister,” she captioned. “Happy birthday @cynhauser . I’m grateful we came into this world together and get to ride this journey together. Love you forever!”