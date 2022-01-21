Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Remembers Both Bob Saget & Louie Anderson: ‘This Photo Is Very Sad Now’

Lately, we’ve lost several great icons in the acting and comedy realms, and among them now are Bob Saget and Louie Anderson. The loss of these two legends is especially hard for fellow comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who worked closely with both men and considered them as good friends.

When Gottfried heard the news of Louie Anderson’s passing this morning, he posted a photo with him and Saget, noting, “This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.”

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

On Friday morning, Louie Anderson passed away from complications from his battle against large B cell lymphoma. Earlier this week, he was staying in a Las Vegas hospital to receive treatment for the condition. Anderson was 68 years old.

Since learning of his good friend Bob Saget’s death, Gottfried has also shared a few other good memories with Saget.

“A few months ago @realjeffreyross and I were at the beach,” Gottfried wrote on Saturday. “Bright sun. Pretty girls. Ocean air. We both decided one thing was missing…a FaceTime with Bob Saget. We miss you Bob. RIP Bob Saget.”

A few months ago @realjeffreyross and I were at the beach. Bright sun. Pretty girls. Ocean air. We both decided one thing was missing…a FaceTime with Bob Saget. We miss you Bob. RIP Bob Saget pic.twitter.com/FM2ShBXF0N — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 15, 2022

Earlier this month, on January 9, Bob Saget passed away in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. At the time, the comedian was touring the country as a part of his “I Don’t Do Negative” stand-up act. He was set to keep touring until June 18. Saget died at the age of 65. His cause of death is still unknown.

Comedy Community Mourns the Loss of Two Legends Bob Saget and Louie Anderson

Gilbert Gottfried isn’t alone in his time of mourning. Much of the comedy community in the U.S. and across the world is sharing its condolences regarding the loss of Louie Anderson and Bob Saget.

Fellow comedian Bill Burr recalled how naturally stand-up came to Anderson and deemed him a “true master” of the craft.

“I always loved how effortless @LouieAnderson made stand up look,” Burr shared on Twitter. “He could get an applause break with a slight change of expression or a sideway glance. A true master. Thank you for all the laughs and for being so nice. You were one of the greats! Rest In Peace.”

Wesley Snipes referred to him as a “comedic genius,” adding, “REST IN POWER.”

Meanwhile, Beatrice Verhoeven, a reporter for The Hollywood Reporter, remembered of Saget, “When I was just starting out as a reporter, I was at my 1st premiere & Bob Saget & John Stamos were there. I had to go talk to them, having watched them my entire childhood. Bob went out of his way to ask me questions, to learn about me. The world lost a light today. #RipBobSaget”.

Actress Quinta Brunson of ABC’s Abbott Elementary added that Saget was an “incredible comedian.”