comedian-louie-anderson-hospitalized-amid-cancer-battle

Famous stand-up comedian and “Baskets” star Louie Anderson is under the supervision of Las Vegas hospital as he continues his battle with cancer.

Louie Anderson was reportedly diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and he is currently resting at the hospital. It is unclear when the 67-year-old comedian was diagnosed with cancer but his representative, Glenn Schwartz, says he is “resting comfortably” in his hospital bed, according to a report. The hospital is treating Anderson for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). DLBCL is the most frequent type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States and across the world. It accounts for around 22 percent of newly diagnosed B-cell lymphoma cases in the United States. This type of cancer, while aggressive, is treatable with early discovery.

Louie Anderson is best known for his career in the field of stand-up comedy in which he achieved great success. He is also known for starring alongside Zach Galifianakis in the FX comedy series “Baskets,” playing the role of Mom Baskets.

Louie Anderson has long struggled with his weight but recently began intermittent fasting. Using this dietary technique, Anderson was able to lose a significant amount of weight and live a healthier lifestyle.

“I started the pandemic at about 370 or 380 pounds depending on what I was leaning on, he said in a recent talk show appearance. “And now I’m 340. I’m trying to get 275 so I can get into some of my mom’s actual clothes. I’m on the intermittent fast – one minute I’m eating, the next minute I’m not. No, it’s a wonderful thing, the intermittent fasting.”

Louie Anderson is Taking His Health Seriously These Days

Louie Anderson has long worked his weight issues into his stand-up comedy routine but is now serious about getting healthier. In his appearance with Conan O’Brien, Anderson says he will retire his “fat jokes” once he’s at a desirable weight.

“Yes, I’m going to retire my fat jokes,” he says. “I think I’ll always be funny.”

Anderson is one of the stand-up comedians of all time and one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. Comedy Central named him as one of the “100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time.”

Still, Louie Anderson’s weight issues have always haunted him. He once described himself as a “food addict” and said compulsive eating was his biggest problem.

He believes he finally has it under control with his diet and exercise rigimen.

“I learned a lot and feel good,” he says. “I’m no longer compulsively eating like I was and that was the big thing for me.”

Get well soon, Louie.