Comedy Legend Andy Kaufman to be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

Andy Kaufman, avant-garde comedian, and “World’s Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion” will be inducted into 2023’s WWE Hall of Fame. Kaufman will be inducted alongside renowned wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta, Variety reports.

Kaufman is widely recognized for his career in stand-up and acting. He achieved mainstream success in the classic tv sitcom Taxi as Latka Gravas from 1978-1983. However, he etched his place in professional wrestling history when he boldly declared himself the Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion of the World. The comedian then dared any woman to pin him for a reward. This resulted in an iconic feud with Jerry “The King” Lawler, fellow WWE Hall of Famer who was part of the Continental Wrestling Association in Memphis, TN.

Despite the firm friendship between Lawler and Kaufman, they successfully convinced their audience that they were in a heated rivalry. According to Kaufman, after Lawler executed a piledriver on him, he broke his neck. He was seen wearing a brace for his injury afterward. In 1982, Kaufman and Lawler made a joint appearance on Late Night with David Letterman. They exchanged multiple insults before Lawler delivered a resounding slap that sent Kaufman crashing out of his seat.

Andy Kaufman’s unique style of humor was way ahead of its time

Besides his iconic role in Taxi and touring at comedy clubs and colleges, Kaufman also made a lasting impression on the first season of Saturday Night Live. In 1979, Andy Kaufman produced the groundbreaking ABC special Andy’s Funhouse, which was met with critical acclaim. Kaufman notoriously made his debut on ABC’s comedy sketch series, Fridays. He engaged in an on-air altercation with a pre-Seinfeld Michael Richards. Despite the fact that he had never smoked a single cigarette in his life, lung cancer tragically claimed him in 1984. To this day, many fans believe that his death was a hoax, despite family and friends confirming otherwise.

In 1992, the progressive rock group R.E.M. immortalized Kaufman in lyrics to their hit single “Man on the Moon”. 1999 saw Jim Carrey bring Kaufman’s life and career to the big screen in Man on the Moon. Both Lawler and Letterman made cameo appearances as themselves in the film.



The jury is still out on who will honor Kaufman with a Hall of Fame induction. Lawler has made multiple appearances at the ceremony in the past but was struck by illness earlier this year and it’s uncertain if he’ll be fit enough to attend. Fans are speculating that David Letterman or Jim Carrey could possibly be called in to do the honors.

On March 31 at 10:30 pm ET, the 2023 WWE Hall of Ceremony will be broadcast on Peacock from Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, following that week’s episode of “SmackDown” and one day prior to the first night of WrestleMania 39.