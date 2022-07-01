‘Con Air’ Director Wants a Sequel Where Nicolas Cage Goes to Space

Nicholas Cage’s 1997 hit film “Con Air” could potentially get a sequel and this time, the action-packed adventure will be set in space… At least that’s what “Con Air” director Simon West wants.

In a 2014 interview with ScreenDaily, the “Con Air” director spoke about how he was interested in taking Nicholas Cage’s film into space. “I would do it if it was completely turned on its head,” West said at the time. “‘Con Air’ in space, for example – a studio version where they’re all robots or the convicts are reanimated as super-convicts, or where the good guys are bad guys and the bad guys are good guys. Something shocking. If it was clever writing it could work.”

Now, West discussed his plan with Den of Geeks recently. He originally pitched the “Con Air” in space idea as a joke, and never intended to revisit Nicholas Cage’s Cameron. However, things have changed. “After I said it, I was probably sent 10 scripts all set either on a plane or with a gang of criminals. The last thing I wanted to do at that time was revisit it.”

West said what happened after he made his “Con Air” in space remark was the emergence of the private space travel industry. “That makes it [the idea of a sequel] more intriguing because it wouldn’t just be your standard space movie.”

Director of Nicholas Cage’s ‘Con Air’ Wants a Sequel About a Hostage Spacecraft Situation

West then shared that “Con Air 2” could work as a “high concept take” on the 1997 plane hostage film. But a group of criminals takes control of a commercial spacecraft.

“So I’d actually be much more interested in doing space now because it would explore the politics of that,” the “Con Air” director stated. “Of these billionaires who are just able to set up a company; and run kind of slightly ridiculous ideas of space tourism when before you’d go into space for altruistic reasons for science. Now it’s about making profit and pandering to really rich people.”

West believes “Con Air” fans would love to reunite with characters. These include Cyrus The Virus and Diamond Dog to take on billionaires in space. “I think [fans] would love to see that kind of person taken down a peg or two,” he explained. “It’s a ripe area for mayhem and the audience would enjoy seeing people that in jeopardy.”

Some of the “Con Air” cast have admitted over the years that they wouldn’t mind returning for a sequel. John Cusack previously shared to BBC News in 2012 that it would be fun to make a sequel. Nicholas Cage also said in another interview that the prospect was interesting to him.