Conor McGregor to Make Acting Debut in ‘Road House’ Reboot Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

The Patrick Swayze classic Road House is getting a remake, and celebrated actors are lining up for a chance to help bring the 1989 film into the modern era. One star, however, is hoping to use the reimagining to break into Hollywood for the first time – Conor McGregor.

That’s right! UFC champion Conor McGregor has signed on for the remake of Road House. And given the plot of the upcoming film, it couldn’t be a more fitting role.

Jake Gyllenhaal is headlining the remake, stepping into Patrick Swayze’s iconic shoes. He’ll play a former UFC fighter turned bouncer who takes a job at a seedy roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Soon after accepting the position, he learns that there’s more to the tropical oasis than meets the eye.

The details surrounding McGregor’s character remain unknown. However, we do know that he will play an original character rather than appear as himself in the film.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of Road House, a beloved classic,” Karen J. Kessler, McGregor’s rep, told TMZ. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”

Hollywood producers have reportedly hoped to bring McGregor into the fold for years, as his over-the-top personality and unfailing confidence will translate extremely well to the silver screen. McGregor, however, carefully bided his time. He wanted his first project to be the perfect fit and finally found it in Road House.

‘Road House’ Crew Members Express Excitement for Upcoming Remake

As the film is still in the pre-production phase, an official release date has yet to be set. That said, the reboot will be available for streaming on Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide at its release. In addition, if the crew’s excitement for the film is any indication, it’s going to be a hit.

“Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Director Doug Liman is overjoyed by the opportunity as well. “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy,” he said. “And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

Fans of the original film will be delighted to learn that Joel Silver is returning for the remake. For those unaware, Silver was the producer of the original Road House!

“The original Road House has a special place in my heart,” Silver said. “And I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one.”