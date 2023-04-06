Coolio’s Cause of Death Revealed 5 Months After Passing

Coolio’s cause of death has been revealed six months after he unexpectedly passed at the age of 59.

Jarel (Jarez) Posey, a spokesperson with his family, told TMZ on Thursday (April 6) that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the rapper died from a fentanyl overdose. Coolio—real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr.—also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system at the time.

Posey also shared that The Gangsta’s Paradise artist had severe asthma. That mixed with decades of cigarette smoking also factored into his death.

According to Daily Mail, his death certificate also lists cardiomyopathy, which is a hereditary disease that affects the heart muscle and can lead to heart failure.

The spokesperson added that Coolio’s children, Brandi, Jackie, Melan, Christopher, Artis III, Darius, and Artisha, will continue to remember their father for the legacy he left behind in life and in the industry. And they hope his fans know how much they loved him.

Coolio was Found Dead in LA in September 2022 at the Age of 59

Coolio was found dead in LA on the floor of his friend’s bathroom on September 28. Original reports shared that he had been visiting the friend for the day and had excused himself to use the restroom. When he didn’t come out, the friend went to check on him.

When EMTs arrived, they pronounced the rapper dead on the scene. Posey shared at the time that paramedics believed Coolio suffered cardiac arrest. After opening an official investigation, police quickly ruled out foul play.

Police also reported that “no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene.”

Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Recently Landed on the ‘Greatest of All Time’ Songs List

Coolio rose to fame with his debut album It Takes a Theif, which he released in 1994. Among the tracks was one of his best-known hits, Fantastic Voyage.

He went on to find even more success after his song Gangsta’s Paradise, featuring L.V., was featured in the film Dangerous Minds and went on to win a Grammy. It also sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs for three weeks straight in 1995 and closed the year as the chart’s overall top single.

Gangsta’s Paradise also spent 11 consecutive weeks on the Hot Rap Songs list. In 2021, it earned a place on the Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Song at number 98.