‘Cops Reloaded’ Gets Second Life on Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime Network

Dan Abrams’ Law&Crime Network has acquired the rights to all 158 episodes of Cops Reloaded, according to Variety reports.

The show highlights the shady suspects, crazy car chases, and most memorable moments from the long-running series Cops.

All associated Law&Crime platforms will host the show, and fans can also watch clips from all episodes on the network’s YouTube channel.

“Cops Reloaded is the perfect addition to our content library,” Law&Crime president Rachel Stockman said. “We have a robust and rapidly growing fanbase that’s highly interested in content surrounding law enforcement. So we are eager to continue to deliver them more of what they want to see.”

Law&Crime’s acquisition of Cops Reloaded coincides with Fox Nation beginning to air its own Cops revival last fall. Law&Crime has now struck two rights deals with Cops producer Langley Productions (the network secured the rights to the 158 episode library of Jail recently, as well).

Jail has garnered more than 31 million views since debuting on Law&Crime’s YouTube channel last November.

Before its 2020 cancellation, Cops was a reality show staple in America, debuting back before ‘reality TV’ even became popular. The show first aired on Fox from 1989-2013, then on Paramount Network (formerly Spike) from 2013-2020. Paramount pulled the show in summer 2020 during the national race riots, then canceled the show a few days later.

Other shows with similar formats to Cops Reloaded are currently changing hands in the media landscape

Cops wasn’t the only law enforcement show to change hands around the same time. The Abrams-hosted Live P.D., A+E Networks canceled after four seasons, found new life on Reelz once the public outcry died down. Coincidentally, A+E Networks also backs the Law&Crime network, so perhaps they’ve noticed how popular law enforcement shows still remain despite the protests.

Other major networks are quietly cashing in on the law enforcement programming fire sale, too.

Starting March 1, Peacock Premium (NBC) and Premium Plus subscribers can access Reelz’ linear feed on-demand. In other words, Peacock subscribers can watch Reelz as if they were watching a cable channel. Besides Live P.D., Reelz also shows a litany of other similar shows, like On Patrol: First Shift, Jail, Cops, Autopsy: The Last Hours of…

On Patrol: Live currently airs live on Reelz every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight ET — all day basically. It’s the lynchpin program of the network, and now Peacock streamers can watch the action live, as well.

Owned by Hubbard Media Group and based in Albuquerque, Reelz is currently available in more than 40 million homes, including via DirecTV, Dish, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse, and cable systems including Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum and Mediacom. It’s also found on streaming services including Philo, Freecast, DIRECTV Stream, and Dish Sling.