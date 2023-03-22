Cory Feldman Reflects on Losing ‘70%’ of His Friends in Heartbreaking Interview with Mayim Bialik

Cory Feldman recently opened up to fellow former child actor Mayim Bialik about the sense of loss he feels at such a young age. On the Jeopardy! co-host’s podcast called Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, The Goonies star noted all the friends he lost before their time.

“It’s tragic, because, at my age, I should not have so much loss of life,” Feldman said in a promo for the upcoming podcast. “But yet I feel like I’m a 75-year-old man because literally 70% of my friends are gone. 70% of them are gone. You know, that’s insane,” Feldman added.

The Lost Boys actor seemed comfortable elaborating on being a child star because of Bialik’s own experience with it. “It was a very rigorous emotional time,” Feldman continued. “We were young people and teens at a time when drugs looked very different. It wasn’t because they died because they were random knuckleheads who just did a lot of drugs. These kids were badly abused. Let’s call it what it is.”

“They were badly abused. I was badly abused. That’s why we did drugs,” Feldman pointed out. He then detailed how child actors had such easy access to drugs in the 80s and 90s. ” We did drugs because generally, the abusers were the ones giving us the drugs. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have had them in the first place.”

As former child actors, Corey Feldman and Mayim Bialik share common ground

Corey Feldman started acting in commercials at age 3 in the 1970s. Although Bialik became a child star in the 90s with her sitcom Blossom, Feldman still found her a kindred spirit. “It’s nice to talk to somebody that was there,” Feldman said. “Because it’s hard. It’s hard to live life with everybody going I don’t know what he’s talking about is even telling the truth right?”

Meanwhile, Feldman had cause to celebrate the success of another former child actor. His The Goonies co-star Ke Huy Quan won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the latest Academy Awards. It’s been nearly 40 years since Richard Donner’s The Goonies first graced the silver screen, but its legacy of a tight-knit group of Oregon pre-teens who stumble upon an old pirate ship still lives on today.

“My younger self would not know all the struggles that I went through to be here,” Quan said right after the win. “Because he was just having the time of his life being a kid, being on the set, on a pirate ship, going down a waterslide.”

“Right before this night started, Corey Feldman, one of my ‘Goonies’ brothers called. I was talking to Kerri Green and of course tonight Jeff Cohen, who is my entertainment lawyer, is here tonight with me. Sean [Astin] reached back, Josh [Brolin], Martha [Plimpton]. We are always bonded. We’re family forever. Goonies never say die!”