Cory Feldman Rooting for ‘Goonies’ Co-Star Ke Huy Quan at Oscars for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Cory Feldman hopes his old friend and Goonies co-star Ke Huy Quan wins the Best Supporting Actor Oscar this Sunday night for Everything Everywhere All At Once. Apparently, even after nearly 40 years, Goonies still ‘never say die.’

Both Feldman and Quan were just 12-years-old when they played Mouth and Data in the classic 1985 adventure comedy. Feldman quickly rose through Hollywood as a child and teenage sensation. Quan, on the other hand, took a 25 year hiatus from acting once he became an adult. Now at age 51, Quan is the favorite to win the Academy Award for his supporting role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Feldman told Page Six exclusively that he’s pulling for his old friend: “I see Ke as a winner, he’s never stopped being one to me … The Goonies are family. People don’t really realize the depth of that blood, it runs deep.”

Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in The Goonies, became an entertainment lawyer, and even negotiated Quan’s deal for the film

Feldman also revealed that some of the original cast, including Sean Astin, still keeps a text thread going — typically reserved for heartfelt messages around the holidays.

“We kept each other entertained on set. There was a real family dynamic, and nearly 40 years it’s still there,” Feldman said. “At Christmas time, there is a thread of greetings — every single Goonie, Fratelli, [screenwriter] Chris Columbus, [director] Richard Donner. These powerful emails.”

Feldman said that although Quan is gaining pop culture relevance again, he’s actually worked consistently for years “doing amazing things.”

“I see things a little bit differently, being his friend and being around it all,” Feldman said. “For all those years, he was doing amazing things around the world. He was working in China, and he was the second unit director on Jet Lee films. He worked with [Goonies director] Richard Donner, who is such an amazing human being and has kept us all in his circle.

“[Quan] was always working, even if as an actor, he was shelved to the background for many years.”

Feldman also revealed Quan invited him to an advanced screening of Everything.

“I had a feeling it was something very special,” he said. “I just gave [Quan] a little advice, I said, ‘It’s been a long time, keep your head up and don’t let them get to you.’ I thought this is a remarkable performance, a brilliant film,” Feldman added. “The fanny pack scene is beyond iconic. I said, fans of ‘The Goonies’ are going to lose their minds.”

Everything Everywhere All At Once, which follows an Asian family’s bid to reconcile through multiple universes, will likely perform extremely well at the Oscars, if not sweep the board

Meanwhile, other Goonies are also wishing Quan well.

Kerri Green, who played cheerleader Andy in The Goonies, told Page Six: “I am so excited for Ke! His performance blew me away, he was beyond brilliant and I can’t think of anyone else who deserves this more. Not only is he an incredible actor, but he is such an incredible person. I really hopes he wins!”

And a rep for Josh Brolin, who played Brand, said: “We’re all rooting for Ke!”