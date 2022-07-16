Could Tom Cruise’s Next ‘Mission: Impossible’ Become Another Billion Dollar Movie?

Following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere, Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick rose to record-breaking fame. It has now grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide. With the Top Gun sequel in theaters for the foreseeable future, Tom Cruise fans are looking at another of the veteran actor’s upcoming films, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, as a second billion-dollar success.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Versus ‘Mission Impossible’

According to Screen Rant, Tom Cruise has seen a multitude of major movie successes. Although, many of them have been within the Mission: Impossible franchise. As per the outlet, Cruise’s career boasts a number of movies that wrangled ridiculous earnings worldwide. Altogether, he has more than 12 films that achieved $100 million and a handful that reached $500 million. Additionally, he “even [has] one or two” nearing the coveted $1 billion mark.

That said, Top Gun: Maverick officially became Tom Cruise’s first film ever to soar beyond $1 billion. Coming off the high of the massively successful action drama, the outlet states moviegoers, whose numbers steadily dropped during the pandemic era, might just show similar enthusiasm for Mission: Impossible 7.

What initially supports the idea that Tom Cruise’s 2023 film could see $1 billion a second time is that the Mission: Impossible films have been seeing increasingly larger earnings over the years. Each new installment has boded better for Mission: Impossible‘s overall financial success.

That said, there are two major differences between the newest Mission: Impossible film and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick. First off, the sequel saw Maverick pass Top Gun‘s legacy onto a new group of young Navy pilots. Second, Top Gun fans waited nearly four decades for Maverick‘s premiere. Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible released a new installment just five years ago.

Tom Cruise Scores Major Success Over Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’

We still have quite a while until we see whether Mission: Impossible 7 matches Top Gun: Maverick‘s overwhelming success. However, in the meantime, the film has already surpassed Paramount’s major 1997 film masterpiece, Titanic.

When the historical drama first premiered, it initially earned $600.788 million, later achieving $659.3 million in total following its re-release. Comparatively, Top Gun: Maverick has earned $601.919 million.

Given its financial success, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick ranks among just 12 films in domestic box office history to surge beyond the $600 million mark. Others include the MCU films, Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Aside from its success over Titanic‘s original release, the Tom Cruise film marks a major success for Paramount Pictures. In speaking about Top Gun: Maverick, the studio’s president, Brian Robbins, said, “Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement.”

Robbins also thanked the vast array of individuals that made the movie such a success, including its star Tom Cruise, new cast members like Miles Teller and Glenn Powell, the film’s creators, and “of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans.”