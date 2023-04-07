Courtney Love Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Kurt Cobain on 29th Anniversary of His Death

On the 29th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death, his wife Courtney Love took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Nirvana frontman.

In the tribute post, Love shares a snapshot of Cobain’s hands. “I love beautiful hands,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s the first thing I look at in another. I love that the only photograph of Kurt that [Michael Stipe’ took, despite being a lover of all sorts of beauty, kudzu, [Helena Christensen], River Phoenix; dozens if not 100s of gorgeous photos of people he finds and sees their ‘Shen’ (a Chinese word of what’s in the eyes – loosely translated as ‘mojo’ but more about the ‘twinkle’).”

Courtney Love then pointed out how Stipe was very focused on Kurt Cobain’s hands. “These left handed beautiful hands like a votive/ a mudra, a shot this singular, powerful photograph of my twin flame.”

Love then said that the photograph is one of the images that makes her miss Cobain deeply. “But he changed with me [and] often [and] truly was moved by our Buddhist practice. Thus, I know he’s in an enlightened place, more so, than we here in mappo are.”

Courtney Love went on to quote the Gosho. “The arms of a 1000 Buddhas outstretched to greet you.” She then added, “Nam myoho renge kyo dear Kurt D. C. I [and] we love [and] miss you.”

Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain were married from 1992 until his death in 1994. They shared a daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.

Courtney Love Talks About Raising Her & Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Frances Bean Out of the Spotlight

During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Courtney Love opened up about how she made her goal to raise her and Kurt Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean out of the spotlight.

“Just by not exploiting her too much,” Love said. “Not letting her get photographed and giving her a normal childhood – as normal as possible for living in Beverly Hills.”

Frances was notably a year and a half old when her father committed suicide. In a letter he left, Kurt encouraged Courtney to keep going for their daughter. “For her life will be so much happier without you. I love you. I love you.”

Courtney Love also spoke to Good Morning America that year about how Frances reminded her of Kurt Cobain. “She looks a lot like him,” she explained. “She’s enigmatic like he was. She’s got a very dry, kind of, sick sense of humor that he had. I mean, he had a really sick sense of humor, but dry.”

Love also said her daughter is able to “cut people down” with one line like Cobain was able to do. She then said that she and France still spend a lot of time together. This includes doing art and playing guitar together. “We hang out a lot.”